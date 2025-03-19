Is Minecraft Realms server down? (March 19, 2025)

Minecraft Realms is a multiplayer subscription service provided by Mojang, which allows players to create a multiplayer world and enjoy the game with their friends. Realms also offers custom minigames for players. Since it is a multiplayer service, Mojang manages its servers so that they can run 24/7 for millions of players.
On March 19, 2025, however, Minecraft Realms experienced an outage with hundreds of players complaining about it on social media and on the downdetector website.
Here is everything to know about the Realms outage.
Minecraft Realms is down
A number of users have reported outages and other issues when attempting to log in to their Minecraft Realms servers. These reports were most commonly seen on downdetector, a popular website that tracks all the live services and any outages. Players are currently unable to access their own servers, and the majority of these problems were limited to Realms. Many players cannot access the Realms tab because they are receiving error warnings when attempting to log in.
According to the downdetector website, people started complaining about the Realms server outage at 4:43 AM IST on March 19, 2025. Soon enough, the number of complaints skyrocketed as shown in the graph above.
Players express their displeasure for not being able to access Minecraft Realms
Since Minecraft is an extremely popular game, a major outage of the game's official servers will be quickly noticed by thousands of players. As soon as Realms servers went down, many players took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their displeasure.
Some people wrote that they were planning to enjoy Minecraft on their Realms world, but were unable to do so since the servers were down:
Some players saw that they were unable to enter their Realms worlds on Minecraft and quickly asked around for a possible solution:
Some players complained that they have been facing issues while opening their realms worlds since March 10, 2025. They also wrote that the game was asking them for authentication when they tried to enter the world.
When will Minecraft Realms be back
Regarding this unexpected Realms downtime, Mojang has not provided any updates. There is currently no official announcement or update from them, and it is unclear when Realms will be operational again. Players can, however, expect this problem to be resolved quickly because it is a necessary live service.
In the meantimbe, players can indulge themselves in other fun activities in Minecraft, such as playing modpacks, enjoying minigames on public servers, and so on.
