6 fun things to do in Minecraft when you're bored

Even though Minecraft has so much to offer in terms of quests, varying biomes, and engaging mobs players can still get a bit bored. One of the key reasons for this boredom could be repetitive activities like mining, crafting tools, and raiding structures, which can all feel the same after some time. Thankfully, Mojang's sandbox title also comes with tons of in-game and community-made features that are sure to rejuvenate your interest in no time.

With that said, here are six fun activities to try out when you're bored in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 6 fun things to try out when bored in Minecraft

1) Freeze tick and play around with other entities

You can freeze time using the tick command and play around with mobs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has loads of commands that players can tinker with. One of these commands is called '/tick', which essentially has the ability to stop or alter the time in Minecraft.

With this command, players can completely stop the time and play around with entities. An instance is shown in the picture above, where the player has shot several arrows towards the skeleton while time is frozen. As soon as it unfreezes, all the arrows will hit the skeleton at once.

2) Create a custom fighting arenas with mobs

Creating a custom fighting arena for mobs can be fun to watch (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

If players have ever wondered how many zombies an iron golem can defeat, or how many iron golem it needs to defeat a warden, they can create a custom arena to test it out.

Minecraft has several hostile mobs that can fight against each other without requiring a player's involvement. Hence, players can simply head to a creative world, create a custom arena, spawn two opposing creatures, and let them fight it out for some entertainment.

3) Enter multiplayer minigames

Players can head into public multiplayer servers to enjoy custom minigames (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Vanilla Minecraft has a charm of its own, but players can get bored of it after a while. Thankfully, there is a bustling online community that constantly creates extremely fun custom games. In fact, several companies host their own multiplayer servers with these custom games.

Hence, if players are bored of vanilla Minecraft gameplay, they can head into these servers and pass some time playing unique minigames like parkour runs, skywars, bedwars, and many more.

4) Play around with WorldEdit and create custom terrain

Players can have a lot of fun with WorldEdit (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

WorldEdit is a powerful mod that allows players to alter Minecraft's terrain, add custom schematics to the world, and create all kinds of unique structures just by using commands. Those interested in the technical side of the game can have a lot of fun tinkering with this mod.

WorldEdit has been updated to the latest 1.21.4 version and can be downloaded from CurseForge or Modrinth.

5) Try out different mods

There are thousands of mods for Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Curseforge)

Speaking of mods, there are thousands of them on the internet for players to download if they ever get bored. Mods are custom feature sets that were created by the community. While some mods add small quality-of-life features, others can completely change the look and feel of the game.

Hence, mods are one of the best ways to eradicate boredom from the game.

6) Create a rollercoaster

Players can create massive rollercoasters and have fun riding them with friends (Image via Reddit/pizza_burrit0)

Since Minecraft has a variety of rails and redstone components, players can build an expansive rollercoaster and then use a minecart to ride it. Taking on such massive projects with one's friends on a multiplayer server can easily combat boredom.

Although such structures might take some time to build, the satisfaction one can get from completing them is unrivaled.

