10 best Minecraft Creative servers in 2025

In Minecraft's Creative mode, players have the freedom to build and design whatever they want. In 2025, numerous servers stand out for offering excellent Creative experiences. These options allow you to use WorldEdit and tons of other plugins that make building much easier in the game.

Ad

This article lists 10 of the best Minecraft Creative servers that you should check out.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

What are the best Minecraft Creative servers of 2025?

1) Retrograde Network

IP address: retrogradenetwork.org

Retrograde Network is a very good creative server (Image via Mojang Studios)

Retrograde Network is the ultimate place for any Minecraft builders looking for a cooperative atmosphere. It features large plots, so players can easily realize their architectural dreams. In addition to a strong community focus, this server also regularly hosts building competitions and events, which keep members creative and connected.

Ad

Trending

There are many tools and plugins in Retrograde Network that make the building experience more enjoyable, thus making it one of the preferred servers among both new and experienced builders.

2) CreativeFun

IP address: play.creativefun.net

CreativeFun is a very popular server for those who love to build (Image via Mojang Studios)

CreativeFun is a fitting name for this server, as it offers a relaxed and fun building experience. As one of the largest Creative communities, this option offers several plot worlds that allow players to claim plots and begin their construction right away.

Ad

WorldEdit access and a detailed ranking system solely based on building skills keep players interested and encouraged to play. Builders of all ages will find CreativeFun welcoming, as it has an active staff team and a very caring community.

3) ManaCube

IP address: play.manacube.com

ManaCube is a server with many different game modes (Image via Mojang Studios)

ManaCube, which is known for being one of the most popular Minecraft SkyBlock servers, offers multiple game modes. However, its Creative realm is particularly notable for being feature-rich. Players get hefty plots and can use tools like WorldEdit to make the building process easier.

Ad

Due to ManaCube’s active community, events and contests are regularly held to promote creativity and allow players to show off what they can do. The server is also known to be lag-free.

4) PlayFuse

IP address: pmc.playfuse.net

PlayFuse is a well-made server (Image via Mojang Studios)

PlayFuse offers a distinctive Creative experience through the inclusion of custom plugins that enhance building capabilities. The server offers players large plots and access to great building tools so that their creativity is never hindered. Building battles are held semi-often, and community projects create unity among players while also encouraging healthy competition.

Ad

This dominance in innovation and community engagement makes PlayFuse different from other Minecraft Creative servers. PlayFuse also has many other game modes for players who are interested in other things.

5) Mythcraft Network

IP address: play.mythcraftpvp.com

Ad

Mythcraft Network is best known for its PvP modes. However, within its Creative server space, builders can find a refuge from the chaos, a peaceful environment in which to show off their builds. Players can claim plots and create the finest designs and immense projects.

Supportive communities have developed on the forums, and in-game conversations are focused on sharing building techniques, exhibiting work, and teamwork in enormous constructions. This is what makes Mythcraft an all-around great pick for many different play styles.

Ad

6) CatsCraft

IP address: catscraft.net

CatsCraft is an incredible server (Image via Mojang Studios)

CatsCraft is a Creative server, so it focuses on a very tight community and creativity. It offers players relatively large plot sizes and important building tools so they can start huge projects without any limitations.

Ad

CatsCraft organizes community showcases to allow builders to get recognized for their work. Its friendly atmosphere and active moderation equal a positive experience for everyone who joins.

7) Serenity USA

IP address: mc.oc.tc

Serenity USA is a beautiful server (Image via Mojang Studios)

Serenity USA offers a peaceful, concentrated atmosphere for builders who want to construct without being disturbed. The server features huge plots and simple plugins, thus permitting players to concentrate on their work exclusively.

Ad

Serenity USA is frequented by a dedicated community of builders and architects, which makes it an excellent source of inspiration and teamwork. Because of its peaceful ambiance, the server has become a real refuge for Creative mode lovers not only in the USA but all over the world.

8) EDawg878 Creative

IP address: play.edawg878.com

Ad

EDawg878 Creative is a long-established server that has a welcoming community and abundant building tools. Players can enjoy huge plots and use WorldEdit commands, custom heads, and decorations to improve their builds. The ranking system is based on creativity and contribution, which encourages builders to constantly improve their work.

With regular events and a friendly community, EDawg878 has become a classic in the Creative Minecraft server world.

9) World of Keralis

IP address: hub.worldofkeralis.com

Ad

Ad

World of Keralis, originally founded by Keralis over 10 years ago, places an emphasis on high-quality, realistic, and modern architecture. It offers a wide variety of player-created cities, towns, and buildings for those looking to build something new to get inspired by. With access to large plots of land and a community filled with talented builders, players can work together and learn from some of the best in the Minecraft world.

The commitment to quality and realism has made World of Keralis one of the leading Minecraft Creative servers.

Ad

10) isoVerse

IP address: isoverse.net

isoVerse is a wonderful server for all (Image via Mojang Studios)

isoVerse offers a unique Creative experience through the blend of conventional architecture and custom elements. Players can lay claim to land, join communities, and use various tools to realize their dreams. The active forums and Discord channels of the server serve as effective media for collaborative work, feedback gathering, and project completion showcases.

isoVerse is also an incredibly popular parkour Minecraft server.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!