10 Best Minecraft Skyblock servers in 2025

In 2025, Minecraft players continue to delve into the vast universe of Skyblock servers, with every server offering a different experience to players. Skyblock is a form of survival, in which you have to try and survive on a small island in the sky with limited resources. Skyblock forces players to think outside the box and use minimal resources to upgrade their island.

Ad

This article features a list of the top 10 Skyblock servers to improve your gameplay this year.

Minecraft Skyblock servers to try out in 2025

1) Maven MC

IP address: mavenmc.com

Maven MC is a spectacular server to play (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Maven MC is one of the top Skyblock destinations. This server offers an exquisitely crafted Skyblock experience, strictly adhering to the principles of balanced gameplay along with amazing support. Players can always find something new to enjoy on the server, whether it be new challenges or seasonal events through regular updates.

Ad

Trending

Maven MC creates an atmosphere where newcomers feel welcome while encouraging seasoned players to contribute and interact creatively without limits.

2) ManaCube

IP address: play.manacube.com

ManaCube is a fantastic option for Skyblock lovers (Image via Mojang Studios)

ManaCube is a server offering a diverse selection of game modes. The flagship game mode, Skyblock, allows players to enjoy a Skyblock experience with personalized islands, distinctive challenges, and an energized economy. There are active discussion forums and regular events where players can always find something new to experience.

Ad

These elements make ManaCube such a great server in terms of quality and player satisfaction. ManaCube is also an extremely popular OP Prison Minecraft server for those interested in that genre.

3) Complex Gaming

IP address: smc.mc-complex.com

Complex Gaming is a very well-made server (Image via Mojang Studios)

Complex Gaming is an overall multifarious experience in Minecraft, especially with the Skyblock mode. This server has so many custom features, such as island designs unique to the server, tailored quests for players, and even an interactive economy run by players.

Ad

With regular updates and a committed workforce, gameplay never gets stale or boring. If one is looking for a dynamic and community-driven experience in Skyblock, Complex Gaming checks all the boxes. If you're looking for a server that also is an amazing Minecraft survival server, Complex Gaming is perfect.

4) LoverCraft

IP address: sm.loverfella.com

Ad

LoverCraft is owned by the famous YouTuber, LoverFella. The Skyblock experience on this server is one full of creativity and community engagement. While the gameplay is based on custom islands, unique items and frequent events are played to ensure the experience stays fresh and interesting every time.

Together with encouragement for teamwork among players, LoverCraft promotes a friendly characteristic while providing an extraordinary Skyblock experience where imagination can run wild.

5) Penguin.GG

Ad

IP address: sm.penguin.gg

Penguin.GG is a brilliant server in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Penguin.GG is a rapidly growing Skyblock server that offers an experience combining the best of classic gameplay and contemporary features. Players can enjoy custom challenges, a well-balanced economy, and many quality-of-life additions that make playing Skyblock more enjoyable.

Ad

Thanks to a dynamic community and frequent updates, players will always find something new to discover in the server.

6) InsanityCraft

IP address: sm.insanitycraft.net

InsanityCraft is a server that has existed since 2012 (Image via Mojang Studios)

InsanityCraft is one of the oldest still-active networks and offers a Skyblock experience that was first launched back in 2012. The server features many game modes with Skyblock as one of its core offerings. Players can enjoy a smoothly balanced economy, challenge themselves with exclusive offer-related challenges, and thrive in a friendly community.

Ad

InsanityCraft's longevity and dedication to quality make it an irrefutable option for any Skyblock lover.

7) MineSuperior

IP address: skyblock.online

MineSuperior is a brilliant Minecraft server (Image via Mojang Studios)

MineSuperior offers a Skyblock experience perfect for casual players and hardcore enthusiasts. The server has custom plugins, a strong economy, and events that keep gameplay fresh and fun. As it stresses community and creativity, MineSuperior makes sure players have a great Skyblock experience with plenty of room to build, trade, and explore as they like.

Ad

MineSuperior has been one of the most popular Minecraft servers for some time now.

8) MCHub

IP address: skyblocky.com

MCHub is a server with a truly unique Skyblock experience (Image via Mojang Studios)

MCHub offers a complete Skyblock experience, emphasizing player development and community engagement. That includes personalized island designs, distinctive challenges as well as an economy that is perfectly balanced to promote trade and teamwork.

Ad

The gameplay is kept fresh and fun, with regular updates and a dedicated staff team. If you're looking for a great all-around Skyblock server, MCHub is definitely one of the best.

9) Skyblock Zone

IP address: skyblock.zone

Skyblock Zone is a fun Minecraft server (Image via Mojang Studios)

Skyblock Zone focuses only on a premium experience in Skyblock. The server offers various island types, unique challenges, and a dynamic economy that keeps players hooked.

Ad

With a vibrant and accommodating staff along with a wonderful community, Skyblock Zone provides a truly welcoming atmosphere.

10) Mineland Network

IP address: mc.mineland.net

Mineland Network is available for players using a cracked version of Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mineland Network is known to have so many game modes, however, Skyblock seems to be a favorite among many players. This server offers unique island designs along with custom quests and also has a player-driven economy that encourages interaction and teamwork.

With over 9 million players, Mineland Network has had Skyblock for 8 years without any resets. It provides a stable yet engaging environment for new as well as veteran players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!