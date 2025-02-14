10 Best Minecraft OP Prison Servers in 2025

OP Prison servers in Minecraft provide competitive mining, an amazing economic system, resource management, and community interaction wrapped up in one overall experience. If you're a player who loves an experience that is a complete grind, OP Prison servers are a perfect fit. These servers are all similar but have their own different features and qualities that make them stand out from each other.

Ad

In 2025, many servers stood out for their exceptional gameplay and active communities. Below is a compiled list of the top ten OP Prison servers to enhance your Minecraft experience.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The listing is not in any order.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft OP Prison servers offer hours of content

1) PurplePrison

PirplePrison is on top in terms of OP Prison servers (Image via Mojang Studios)

Ad

Trending

IP address: purpleprison.net

PurplePrison is one of the OP Prison veterans known for its excellent balanced economy and fun-to-play mechanics. Players begin their lives in the prison mines, where they collect materials to sell and advance through the ranks. The server has a friendly, active community, with frequent events and updates that keep gameplay fresh and exciting.

So, whether you are new to OP Prison servers or are a pro player, PurplePrison welcomes you with challenges appropriate to every skill level.

Ad

2) Complex Gaming

Complex Gaming is a very popular server (Image via Mojang Studios)

Ad

IP address: pms.mc-complex.com

Complex Gaming offers a comprehensive Minecraft experience, which seems to be the favorite among numerous gamers. This particular server boasts custom mines, a well-developed economic system, and an array of quests and challenges that keep players engaged.

With regular updates and a dedicated team behind them, players can expect a smooth gaming experience. Moreover, Complex Gaming's community is quite friendly and supportive; thus, it remains a great option for newcomers as well as those who have been around the OP Prison genre for some time. This is also an amazing Minecraft PvP server for all those who are interested in PvP.

Ad

3) OPBlocks

OPBlocks is a candy-themed server (Image via Mojang Studios)

Ad

IP address: pm.opblocks.com

OPBlocks can only be remembered by its candy-themed world; it is something that gives the OP Prison experience a whole new twist. The server has custom enchantments, a dynamic economy, and mini-games that keep players engaged.

Additionally, it has an interesting community, along with events happening often, making it an entertaining and immersive experience for those explorers in the OP Prison scene who want to see something different.

Ad

4) Mythcraft Network

Ad

IP address: play.mythcraftpvp.com

Mythcraft Network is an all-inclusive, comprehensive OP Prison experience with carefully aligned aspects of competitiveness and community engagement. Additionally, several unique features are included in the server, such as custom dungeons, player-run shops, and a balanced economy system.

All these factors make Mythcraft Network a dynamically compelling choice for anyone looking for an engaging OP Prison experience among regularly recurring events with a dedicated gaming crowd. This is a network, so it has many other game modes, such as also being a Minecraft Survival server.

Ad

5) ManaCube

ManaCube is a wonderfully made server (Image via Mojang Studios)

IP address: play.manacube.com

Ad

ManaCube is a popular multiplayer server that offers several game modes, including the OP Prison game mode. This feature includes custom mines, a distinctive ranking system, and an assortment of challenges to keep players engaged.

ManaCube is continuously updated and has an actively engaged community, offering a great Minecraft OP Prison experience for players of all tiers.

6) FadeCloud

FadeCloud is a very fun server (Image via Mojang Studios)

IP address: fadecloud.com

Ad

FadeCloud offers the ultimate experience of OP Prison, emphasizing progression through various activities and community interaction. The server has unique custom enchantments, a well-balanced economy, and plenty of events to keep players entertained.

Because of its dedicated staff team and actively engaged player base, FadeCloud is certainly among the best options for anyone wanting to immerse themselves in the world of OP Prison servers.

7) Fel Prisons

Ad

IP address: play.felprison.com

Fel Prisons is a unique OP Prison courtesy of the custom features and interesting mechanics that not even one other server has. There are plenty of mines, a changing economy, and events that will never allow players to get bored. This server is truly a good one for those who value a server with an amazing economy.

If you want to get into the Minecraft OP Prison genre, Fel Prisons is definitely a great option because it has a friendly community and actively working staff.

Ad

8) Dank Prison

Dank Prison is a unique server (Image via Mojang Studios)

IP address: dankprison.com

Ad

Dank Prison is one of the unique and engaging OP Prison experiences, considering the custom features and actively engaged community. The server offers several kinds of mines, thus providing a well-balanced economy and also offering regular events to keep the players entertained.

With such a committed staff team and friendly player community, Dank Prison would be an excellent alternative for someone who wants to immerse in the world of OP Prison servers. This server is unique in that it has in-game items that are similar to drugs.

Ad

9) Oblivion Prison

Ad

IP address: mc.oblivionprison.org

Oblivion Prison offers a unique experience in the OP Prison genre through its custom features and interactive gameplay mechanics. While offering multiple types of mines, it also possesses a fluctuating economy and periodic events to keep the players interested.

With an approachable community and active personnel, Oblivion Prison is a good pick for anyone wanting to dive into the Minecraft OP Prison category.

10) VexedMC

VexedMC is an amazing server (Image via Mojang Studios)

IP address: pmc.vexedmc.com

Ad

VexedMC is an enhanced experience of the OP Prison genre, emphasizing player progression and community interaction. The server boasts custom enchantments, a well-balanced economy, and several events to ensure players are not bored at any moment.

With such a committed staff team along with an active player base, VexedMC would be the best option for anyone willing to dive deep into the world of OP Prison Minecraft servers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!