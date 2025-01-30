10 best Minecraft Survival servers in 2025

Survival is a popular game mode within the Minecraft ecosystem. Its servers offer varied experiences and boast diverse communities. Players join them to enjoy these experiences with friends or alongside others. These servers have numerous plugins to prevent griefing, ensuring members can build and explore without worry.

This article lists 10 of the best Minecraft Survival servers in 2025.

Minecraft Survival servers worth playing in 2025

1) Glade MC

IP address: glademc.ddns.net

Glade MC is a beautiful survival server (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Glade MC is a widely popular Minecraft survival server that has been at the top of the game for many years. Whether you're a new or returning player, it has something for everyone. You can dive into hours of challenges and events that will keep you coming back for more.

Trending

Glade MC offers a Minecraft OneBlock server for those interested in a unique Survival challenge. This server is perfect for playing with friends, as you can party up, claim land to make incredible builds, and track each other's adventures.

2) TwentureSMP

IP address: mip.twenture.net

TwentureSMP is ideal for those who enjoy a mix of classic gameplay and modern features. This Minecraft SMP server offers a meticulously crafted world where players can embark on adventures and interact with a friendly community.

TwentureSMP hosts regular events and challenges, ensuring gameplay remains fresh and engaging for new players and veterans alike. Dedicated staff members ensure a fair atmosphere, making the server a great place for a survival experience.

3) ChillSMP

IP address: wow.chillsmp.org

ChillSMP is a very fun to play server (Image via Mojang Studios)

ChillSMP is perfect for those seeking a laid-back, community-oriented survival experience. With a strict no-griefing policy, players can build and explore freely without fear of losing their creations. Some of the server's other features include a player-driven economy, collaborative building projects, and regular community events that foster friendships.

Whether you prefer solo building or group activities, ChillSMP offers a peaceful and welcoming environment.

4) Mineland

IP address: mc.mineland.net

Mineland is a wonderful server (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mineland provides a diverse Survival experience with custom features and a strong community. While the server offers various game modes, its Survival world remains the most popular. Its unique quests, custom items, and balanced economy ensure players always have new goals to achieve.

Mineland's active community and interactive staff create a dynamic environment where players can collaborate, trade, and embark on adventures together.

5) CatCraft

IP address: play.catcraft.net

CatCraft is a very fun survival server (Image via Mojang Studios)

CatCraft has built a dedicated following by offering a pure Survival experience enhanced with quality-of-life improvements. The server features a protected area to prevent griefing, allowing players to focus on building and exploring.

With a simple economy, player-run shops, and community events, CatCraft manages to keep things fun and straightforward. The friendly community and supportive staff make the server an excellent choice for all players.

6) PlayBlocks

IP address: mc.playblocks.org

PlayBlocks is a well-made server (Image via Mojang Studios)

PlayBlocks offers a survival experience with custom gameplay elements. It features unique challenges and custom mobs, as well as a dynamic economy that encourages player interaction. Regular updates and events ensure that gameplay remains fresh, while the active community fosters a friendly atmosphere where players can collaborate and share ideas.

PlayBlocks provides a comprehensive Survival experience, regardless of whether you enjoy building, trading, or adventuring.

7) SiphonMC

IP address: play.siphonmc.net

SiphonMC focuses on community and player initiative. The server has an economically balanced system, land protection, and unique additions that enhance Survival gameplay without overshadowing the mode's core mechanics.

Community events, player-driven markets, and cooperative building projects define SiphonMC, fostering a sense of belonging and shared interests among players. This server is perfect for those seeking a community-oriented Survival experience.

8) Craftadia

IP address: play.craftadia.com

Craftadia is a really good survival server (Image via Mojang Studios)

Craftadia combines Survival with creativity and community interaction. It boasts a vast, beautifully crafted world where players can claim land, build structures, and participate in a player-driven economy. Regular events, seasonal updates, and custom features keep the server's gameplay exciting and fresh.

With an immersive community and engaged staff, Craftadia stands out among Survival Minecraft servers.

9) Vanilly

IP address: play.vanillymc.net

Vanilly caters to purists seeking a classic Survival experience. The server adheres closely to the fundamental mechanics of Minecraft, with minimal changes. The emphasis is on vanilla gameplay. Players get to enjoy the game in its original form while benefiting from a welcoming community and active moderation.

The server maintains a cheat-free and respectful environment, ensuring a fair and authentic Survival experience for everyone.

10) Sunny Survival

IP address: mc.sunnysurvival.com

Sunny Survival is a great Minecraft server (Image via Mojang Studios)

Sunny Survival offers an easy-to-understand Survival experience suitable for players of all skill levels. With a no-griefing policy, players can build and explore freely.

This server emphasizes community events and teamwork, creating a pleasant environment for players to hang out. An active community and responsive staff team ensure that players have the support they need to enjoy their time on this Minecraft server.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!