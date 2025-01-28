10 Best Minecraft OneBlock Servers in 2025

OneBlock is one of the most favorite game modes of Minecraft players as it provides a great balance of creativity and challenge. OneBlock players, new or old, often wonder about finding the perfect server to play on. Whether it is for the first time or the 100th time, this mode is so popular that it still finds a way to excite the players.

Here's our curated list of the 10 best OneBlock servers in 2025, complete with their IP addresses so you can jump in and start playing. These servers have tons of content to ensure that you never get bored.

Minecraft OneBlock servers that are popular in 2025

1) Maven MC

IP Address: mavenmc.com

Maven MC is a OneBlock server on top of the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Maven MC is a lesser-known but very exciting Minecraft OneBlock server. Unique in its design, which combines simplicity with many functional features, Maven MC offers an extraordinary gaming experience. Since the gameplay is based on OneBlock, there is always something new and interesting to discover thanks to the constantly updated content developed by the active team behind the server.

Trending

So, whether you are an experienced builder or just a casual player, there is plenty for you at Maven MC. The server offers tons of custom enchantments, quests, minigames, and so much more. If you're interested in a Minecraft SMP Server, you're also able to play that here.

2) MineWave

IP Address: minewave.net

MineWave is a good server (Image via Mojang Studios)

MineWave is a superb server for OneBlock. The server has tons of custom plugins, which allow the gameplay to remain fun and thrilling. Every day, the server has something new to offer its players via daily challenges, seasonal events, and an amazing economy system.

MineWave users can travel to their virtual world alone or in groups and build whatever they like. The goal is to make their base stand out and be different from the rest. If you like parkour servers you're able to freely engage in it on MineWave.

3) HylexMC

IP Address: hylexmc.net

Trying to understand the world around you is a prolonged and torturous process, but on a OneBlock server you don't have to take in much, and HylexMC does it best. The server is by far one of the most unique in providing smooth and fun-to-play mechanics to the players.

To ensure that players will never be bored, HylexMC frequently revamps its features. On this Minecraft server, you can try to become the richest in many ways. You can make use of the auction house or just try and do everything completely by yourself.

4) FoxCraft

IP Address: pmc.foxcraft.net

FoxCraft is a fun-to-play server (Image via Mojang Studios)

FoxCraft is a network with many game modes, including Kingdoms, Skyblock, Survival, Parkour, and, of course, OneBlock. The server hosts thousands of players every single day, with many consistently coming back to play OneBlock on FoxCraft.

If you are someone who easily gets bored and wants to try out a different game, playing on a network is the perfect option. Here, you will not have to leave and try to find a different server, and can instead just try out each game mode on FoxCraft.

5) OneBlockMC

IP Address: org.oneblockmc.com

OneBlockMC is the best place to go if you want a OneBlock adventure in almost every aspect. The server is highly efficient, and gameplay is virtually never interrupted by any kind of lag.

This Minecraft server offers several innovative features, such as island upgrades and special mob spawns, making it more competitive. Dive into this server for an incredible experience in the OneBlock mode.

6) UltimisMC

IP Address: mp.ultimis.net

UltimisMC is a well-made server (Image via Mojang Studios)

UltimisMC is a well-liked Minecraft OneBlock server, because of the special gameplay features that it offers. In addition to this, the server has a staff team that changes according to players’ suggestions, contributing to an interactive atmosphere.

Thanks to the nurturing community and frequent events of UltimisMC, players keep returning. Here, they can either build their dream island or join others for exciting challenges.

7) MineMalia

IP Address: play.minemalia.org

MineMalia offers a fantastic OneBlock adventure, combining the classic experience with contemporary elements. There are custom challenges designed to test players, player-run shops, and community events that enrich the gameplay while building camaraderie among players.

MineMalia boasts a friendly community and professional Minecraft staff, guaranteeing a good experience for players. So, if you are looking for a server where creativity and teamwork merge, MineMalia would be the very best server to consider.

8) Chilito Crafters

IP Address: play.chilitocrafters.net

Chilito Crafters is a Spanish server (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chilito Crafters is a Minecraft OneBlock experience that is warm and comfortable yet also somewhat energetic, appealing to players regardless of their skill level. The server boasts custom challenges and offers distinctive building mechanics, making it a delightful experience for those who like to think outside the box.

It focuses on community and teamwork, making Chilito Crafters a perfect pick for those looking for a server to play with friends. That said, you can still opt to play solo if that's what you favor.

9) KiwiSMP

IP Address: play.kiwismp.fun

KiwiSMP is a server that is constantly receiving new updates (Image via Mojang Studios)

KiwiSMP offers a chill but engaging vibe around OneBlock. With the unique mechanics and special events that the server has, there will always be something different to check out. Join KiwiSMP for some fun, tough survival challenges, and a unique achievement grind.

KiwiSMP has an Earth SMP too, so if you're interested in something like that, this server does it extremely well. On both the OneBlock game mode and the Earth SMP mode, you can build whatever you like, crafting your perfect world with your own hands.

10) ZedarMC

IP Address: website.zedarmc.com

ZedarMC is a fantastic server (Image via Mojang Studios)

ZedarMC is a Minecraft server that is compatible with Bedrock and Java edition players, so if you're playing on a mobile device or a computer, you can enjoy this server. The server has game modes such as LifeSteal, Survival, and an Earth SMP as well.

The server staff on ZedarMC are truly fantastic, constantly working to ensure that all the game modes function to their fullest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!