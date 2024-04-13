10 best Minecraft parkour servers in 2024

Parkour is one of the most played game modes in Minecraft. It requires you to traverse difficult courses in the title with lots of obstacles and puzzles. The game’s parkour servers have seen astonishing evolution over time, thanks to users’ thirst for fresh and intriguing challenges. Many servers have emerged in 2024, providing a wide variety of exciting and varied courses.

This article lists some of the best Minecraft parkour servers you can try out in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best Minecraft parkour servers in 2024?

1) PurplePrison

IP Address: purpleprison.net

PurplePrison is an amazing server (Image via Mojang)

PurplePrison is a server that combines parkour with the classic Minecraft prison game mode in a novel way. In-game lore permeates its parkour challenges, resulting in an immersive, captivating, and amazing experience.

PurplePrison provides a unique parkour experience with frequent events and a committed community. You will surely enjoy every feature on the server, including OP PvP, gambling, blackmarkets, and so much more.

If you're looking for a parkour server that is fun but also has tons of other things to do, PurplePrison is a fantastic choice.

2) JumpCraft

IP Address: play.jumpcraft.org

JumpCraft is another excellent Minecraft parkour server. It provides users with a wide variety of courses suitable for all ability levels.

Some of the most difficult and captivating parkour courses in Minecraft can be found on JumpCraft. The server is constantly getting updated to include new maps. These maps have basic courses and advanced difficulties that call for precise timing and movement.

For fans of parkour, JumpCraft is a hotbed of competition and content with frequent updates and a thriving community.

3) CrafterWars

IP Address: crafterwars.com

CrafterWars is a parkour server that tests your body and mind. Parkour enthusiasts will find it to be an exciting and fulfilling experience as its courses require both physical and strategic expertise.

CrafterWars offers tons of other game modes, such as Minecraft Factions, Survival, Roleplay, and a PvP arena. The server is fast gaining popularity because of its expanding community and frequent updates.

If you've been searching for a server where you can enjoy parkour but also jump between different games, give CrafterWars a try.

4) Minr

IP Address: zero.minr.org

Minr is an incredible server that offers parkour (Image via Mojang)

For over 10 years, parkour experts have found great satisfaction with Minr, a reputable Minecraft parkour server.

Using a group of talented level designers and specially made plugins, Minr provides some of the most creative and difficult parkour courses in Minecraft. The server's competitive leaderboard and committed community make it a great choice for anybody looking for an exhilarating parkour experience.

Minr is not just a parkour server. It is also a puzzle server, where you and your friends can try to solve riddles and complete adventure maps.

5) IsoVerse

IP Address: isoverse.net

IsoVerse is a very fun network (Image via Mojang)

IsoVerse takes the traditional parkour game mode to a whole new level. Players on the server are guided through the parkour challenges by interacting with NPCs, custom courses, and special power-ups.

IsoVerse is a great parkour server due to its amazing graphics and ingenious concepts. It offers tons of seasonal and random events where you can compete against other Minecraft players.

6) Renatus

IP Address: play.renatusnetwork.com

Renatus offers tons of magnificent parkour maps (Image via Mojang)

Renatus is a distinct Minecraft server that combines building with parkour. Every parkour course has a unique plot, and some have a set of goals that immerse players in an entirely realized world of mystery and adventure.

Any Minecraft fan should check out Renatus because of its amazing parkour difficulties and well-integrated immersive story. You can attempt to get your parkour builds on this server, so if that's something that interests you, be sure to check out how it can be done on its official website.

7) Hypixel

IP Address: hypixel.net

Hypixel is one of the biggest and most well-liked Minecraft servers worldwide, and players love its parkour game mode.

Hypixel has a large selection of parkour courses, ranging from easy to difficult, as well as a vibrant community. Each course has a timer that shows how fast you complete it, making it very fun to speedrun.

8) ManaCube

IP Address: play.manacube.com

ManaCube is a popular server (Image via Mojang)

ManaCube offers a variety of original parkour courses, from classic to themed ones. Minecraft parkour aficionados will find it to be a great server because of its vibrant community and committed staff, which is constantly adding new features to it.

ManaCube has its own custom Minecraft texture pack that you must use upon joining the server. This makes it incredibly unique, as not many parkour servers offer something like this.

9) Triumphia

IP Address: mc.triumphia.net

Triumphia is a beautiful server (Image via Mojang)

Triumphia is a relatively new parkour server that has become well-known due to its creative and difficult courses. In order to keep its audience interested, this server is regularly updated with new courses and cutting-edge features.

Triumphia is also primarily a survival server. Here, you can play the normal survival mode in the multiplayer world. You don't have to worry about players griefing any of your builds, thanks to the server's great anti-griefing system.

10) Advancius Network

IP Address: mc.advancius.net

Advancius Network is a server that offers tons of different game modes (Image via Mojang)

Advancius Network is not your average parkour server. This fast-paced server has an intellectual element due to its various puzzles and obstacle courses that force players to use their critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

For those looking for a complex parkour experience, Advancius Network is a great choice because of its frequent updates and community activities. The server also has tons of other game modes, such as BedWars and Hunger Games.