10 best Minecraft Factions servers in 2024

Are you an avid Minecraft player who enjoys the rush of engaging in fierce PvP and large-scale faction fights with other players? Faction servers are some of the most fun servers to play with friends. People often love the thrill of raiding faction bases and the grind of it all, but it can be quite the challenge to find the best and most popular Minecraft Faction servers.

The top 10 Minecraft Factions servers for 2024 will be discussed in this post. They all provide distinctive gameplay experiences and a lively player base.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

The best Minecraft Factions servers in 2024

1) MoxMC

IP Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is an amazing server (Image via Mojang)

With its smooth gameplay and extensive features, MoxMC has become one of the top Factions servers. Players can have an immersive and captivating experience thanks to the distinctive custom enchantments, well-balanced economy, and thrilling events on offer.

MoxMC accommodates all skill levels and offers plenty of chances to rule the PvP scene, regardless of a player's level of experience. If you're a gamer who is a fan of the popular game Rust, playing on this faction server would be an amazing choice for you, especially with the integrated voice chat.

Players love the raiding aspect of this server; building cannons and destroying the bases is a well-liked activity. MoxMC has many notable features that set it apart from other servers, such as:

PvP Events

Faction Claims

TNT Cannon Schematics

Auction House

Gambling

No Lag

Custom Enchants

Unique Mob Spawners

Amazing Economy

2) Advancius Network

IP Address: mc.advancius.net

Advancius Network is a popular server with many game modes (Image via Mojang)

Fans of Factions searching for a distinct take on classic gameplay will find Advancius Network to be a hidden treasure. It is immersive and compelling, and offers tons of custom-made features, difficult grinding, and fun community activities.

Additionally, the server has a vibrant and welcoming staff group that makes sure all players get the help they require to enjoy their games to the fullest. If you're looking for a server where you can easily hop around and play tons of different minigames, this is a fantastic choice.

3) Snapcraft

IP Address: play.snapcraft.net

Snapcraft is a well-known Minecraft network with a great Factions server. With several different game modes and a vibrant community, it offers gamers an approachable version of the sandbox experience. Its Factions server has custom enchantments, a thriving economy, and helpful plugins that enhance gameplay and hold players' attention for hours on end.

The other game modes available on this server are Survival Multiplayer, Skyblock, Prison, Creative, Kit PvP, Parkour, and ZombieV. Snapcraft is great if you're looking for a Factions server that receives constant updates and gives you new seasons so it doesn't feel like you're doing the same thing forever.

4) ManaCube

IP Address: play.manacube.com

ManaCube is a remarkable server (Image via Mojang)

ManaCube is well known for taking a fresh and original approach to Factions. It distinguishes itself from other Minecraft servers with its unique layout, special events, and a strong focus on player feedback and community engagement.

The server is regularly adding new content and changes, so there are always new obstacles for users to overcome and discoveries to be made. ManaCube is, however, most popular for its Skyblock. It also has a huge community that is always looking for new people to add to their island.

5) LemonCloud

IP Address: play.lemoncloud.org

LemonCloud is a very old server (Image via Mojang)

Popular Factions server LemonCloud is well-known for its intense gameplay and sizable player base. It never lets its users down with dynamic PvP venues, often updated content and a competitive system. LemonCloud guarantees that players will never get bored with their time spent on the server because of its exclusive features, which include freebies and personalized events.

The staff team is incredibly attentive and is always working on fixing any bugs to improve the server experience. If you have still never played LemonCloud in 2024, it's a must-try just due to how long it's been one of the most popular choices in the Minecraft Factions scene. LemonCloud also offers many other game modes such as:

OP Prison

OP Factions

Skyblock

Survival

Creative

KitPvP

6) MenaceMC

IP Address: play.menacemc.xyz

MenaceMC is best for players looking for a furious and heart-pounding factions encounter with great intensity. For gamers who are looking for the ultimate challenge, it offers a competitive environment with its fierce PvP fights, raiding features, and exciting events.

MenaceMC's well-thought-out custom enchants and well-balanced economy provide warriors of all skill levels an equal opportunity to compete. Be sure to join this Minecraft server's Discord as it has an amazing community.

7) EarthMC Factions

IP Address: play.earthmc.net

EarthMC is a great Earth server (Image via Mojang)

The server for you, if you enjoy a geopolitical simulation, is EarthMC Factions. With the help of this server, which replicates the Earth, gamers can form Factions and seize territory based on actual locations. It provides Minecraft players with an incredibly unique and instructive experience with its complex diplomatic system and engaging gameplay.

If you're looking for a server that is more based on real-life countries and a system where you can be the ruler of, EarthMC Factions is amazing. You can be the head of, say the United Kingdom, and venture out to also gain control over a country like the United States. The amount of fun things available on this server is truly incredible! Here is a list of some great features that set this server apart:

Open World

Civilization Style

Balanced Economy

Incredible Anti-Cheat

8) PikaNetwork

IP Address: play.pika-network.net

PikaNetwork is fantastic for cracked players (Image via Mojang)

PikaNetwork's friendly community and diverse range of gameplay options have helped it establish itself as one of the top Factions servers. For gamers of all stripes, PikaNetwork's special features, such as custom spawners and distinctive PvP arenas make for an entertaining gaming experience.

The lively and devoted player base on the server adds even more to its welcoming and immersive environment. If you're looking for a factions server available on the cracked version of Minecraft this is a fantastic choice as it's easily the most popular cracked server around.

9) Complex Gaming

IP Address: hub.mc-complex.com

A captivating Factions server with a plethora of additional gaming elements is presented by Complex Gaming. It also contains thrilling PvP combat. Complex Gaming delivers a dynamic and constantly changing experience with its proprietary raiding tactics, player-run economies, and amazing enchantment systems.

There is always a group of other adventurers for players to team up with or challenge thanks to the server's lively and active community. Complex Gaming also includes Pixelmon which is a way of playing a Pokemon-based game in Minecraft!

10) Minecadia

IP Address: play.minecadia.com

Minecadia is a great option for anyone looking for an extremely popular factions server with tons of YouTubers playing. With its extensive custom enchant and item system, Minecadia enables players to take part in a very unique violent faction experience where you can truly immerse yourself in the server.

For gamers looking for a comprehensive and immersive Minecraft experience, the server is an excellent choice because of its well-balanced economy and committed staff. This server offers some of the best PvP experiences you've ever had due to how very unique it is.