5 highest-rated Pokemon games of all time, ranked

The Pokemon series has come a long way since 1996, becoming the most valuable multimedia franchise in the world with over $88 billion in revenue. While fans have their favorite entry in the Pocket Monsters series, certain games in the collection have gained immense critical acclaim beyond what is ordinarily expected from new releases.

Although opinions on the best Pokemon games may vary among players and fans, several series titles have achieved widespread acclaim and critical consensus for their quality. Some fans may disagree, as beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but for certain Pocket Monsters games, the approval speaks for itself.

Ranking the five highest-rated Pokemon games of all time by aggregate critic/player score

5) Pokemon Diamond and Pearl

Diamond and Pearl remain two of the most successful series entries ever (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though the first two entries in the Generation IV games were eventually improved upon with the Platinum Version, Diamond and Pearl managed a remarkable feat with regard to reception and sales figures. Outselling both the previous and succeeding generations by millions of units, fans continue to come back to the Sinnoh region time and time again.

Among the many excellent introductions that Diamond and Pearl made were Wi-Fi internet battles, revamped categorization of physical and special moves, and the Global Trade Station that allowed trainers to trade 'mons with players worldwide. Diamond and Pearl also heralded the return of the popular day/night cycle that originally debuted in Generation II.

4) Pokemon Sun and Moon

Sun and Moon shook up the traditional progression and added regional variants (Image via Game Freak)

Though they weren't the first series titles to debut on the Nintendo 3DS, Sun and Moon stood out exceptionally well. Not only did these two games introduce the concept of region-specific Pocket Monster variants, but they knocked down the traditional badge-collecting formula in favor of hopping between the islands of Alola to battle their kahunas and guardian creatures.

Sun and Moon were well-received for their focus on the dynamic between people and Pocket Monsters, a streamlined battle UI, and the narrative development of the overarching story and its many colorful characters. Though they received some criticism for not having much post-story content, Sun and Moon remain a huge favorite in the eyes of the general public and diehard fans.

3) Pokemon Black and White

Some additions in Black and White have remained unique to this day (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In many ways, one could say that Pokemon Black and White were well ahead of their time compared to other series titles. Both made ground-breaking moves, including fully animated creature sprites, seasonal environmental changes, and the entertaining Rotating and Triple Battle formats. Black and White also introduced a whopping 156 new species to the series, more than any entry before them.

Upon their release, Black and White were hailed by some outlets and players as the greatest in the series thanks to their extensive roster of 'mons and myriad gameplay additions/enhancements. Their success was so immense that Black and White became the only core series games with direct story sequels as of 2023.

2) Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver

HeartGold and SoulSilver bridged the gap between new and old fans (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Returning to the Johto region for the first time since 2009, HeartGold and SoulSilver were Generation II remakes for the Nintendo DS. These two games raised the bar by introducing the ability for any creature to follow a trainer outside of its Poke Ball (the Yellow Version only permitted Pikachu), the Pokeathlon minigame, and the ability to switch between the remade and classic soundtracks.

They may not have been as innovative as some other franchise games, but HeartGold and SoulSilver recaptured the nostalgic love for Generation II while introducing the series to younger fans in spectacular fashion. The updated DS-era mechanics worked splendidly to improve on the original Gold and Silver, bringing new and past glories together for players.

1) Pokemon X and Y

X and Y ushered the series into full 3D rendering (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The most praised entry by critics with a high player score, X and Y, ushered the core series of games into the 3D era thanks to the Nintendo 3DS. Adding fantastic features like eight-way movement, sky battles, horde encounters, Super Training, trainer customization, Mega Evolution, and the Fairy-type element, X and Y were jam-packed with new additions.

Online play was vastly improved regardless of whether trainers were battling or trading, and fans could even look up their friends and rivals on demand. The in-game visuals were rich by 3DS standards, and the region of Kalos felt incredibly vibrant and teeming with humans and Pocket Monsters alike. Its story received less-than-stellar scores, but many players hardly cared.

X and Y laid the groundwork for modern Pocket Monsters titles (Image via Game Freak)

Because it immensely improved upon the 2D era titles and laid the groundwork for future entries, X and Y remain highly regarded a decade after their release. They may not be every player's favorites, but both games are relished as one of the clearest realizations of Satoshi Tajiri's original vision for the series to this day.

