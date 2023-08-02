Why does Victini has Dex Number 0 in Pokemon Black and White?

The fifth generation of the franchise's games, Pokemon Black and White, gave players an intriguing enigma about the mythical Victini right away. In the Unovan Pokedex, the Victory Pokemon is assigned the Pokedex number zero. This placement, which comes before even the region's starters, has long caused players confusion and rumors.

In this article, we will look into Victini's significance, sources, and resemblance, all of which contribute to the explanations for Victini's special Dex number.

Why is Victini number zero in Pokemon Black and White

Victini's Name and Representation of Victory

The Victory Pokemon Victini (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Latin word "Vic," which means "Champion" or "big Victor," and the English word "tiny," which implies smallness or petite, combine to form the name Victini. This name, which effortlessly combines being triumphant with small scale, is appropriate for a tiny yet potent creature.

Victini is also a play on the word "Victory," which fits with its designation as the "Victory Pokemon" in the Pokedex. The significance of winning and achieving in the pocket monster universe is further emphasized by this name choice, which is perfectly in line with the game's concept.

Victini gives success to its trainers regardless of the sort of encounter they face, according to its Pokedex entry. It was named after the Latin word for champion, which may help to explain its remarkable ability to bring victory to its trainers. This enhances Victini's reputation as a picture of triumph and victory.

Victini and the Peace Sign

Victini's signature peace sign (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Victini's "Peace Sign" gesture connects to the historical "V for Victory" symbol from World War II, signifying resilience, unity, and the enduring human spirit. In addition, the letter "V" may also be symbolized by the Roman numeral for five, and placing it in front of the Gen 5 starters might represent a trainer's successful and newfound desire for success.

The Statue of Liberty Connection

Statue of Liberty, Liberty Garden, and Victini (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Victini may not at first seem to resemble the Statue of Liberty, but it does share certain key characteristics with the famous figure. France gave the Statue of Liberty as a gift to the United States, representing freedom from oppression and tyranny and the end of slavery.

Like Victini, who represents success over difficulties and obstacles, its trainer receives victory and hope from having Victini. Given the Statue of Liberty's message of freedom and togetherness, Victini's inclusion in the game might be seen as a symbol of optimism in the face of hardship.

In addition, Liberty Garden, modeled after Liberty Island in real life, where the Statue of Liberty is situated, is where the mythological creature in the game is discovered and captured.

The "Eternal Flame" symbolism.

Victini's signature move V create (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Victini's Fire-type is intimately related to the idea of "Eternal Flames," which stands for hope, resilience, competition, and eventually triumph. The Eternal Flames are frequently shown on war memorials to pay tribute to those who died in battle, suggesting that their efforts were not in vain, and that victory was finally won.

Similarly, the Pokedex entry for Victini highlights its ability to produce an endless supply of energy, which it gives to anybody who touches it. This connection fits with the idea of an "Eternal Flame" that never goes out, denoting a never-ending source of hope and victory.

Victini's Bento Box Aesthetics

Victini and apple bunnies (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Victini's design is strikingly comparable to the charming and well-liked apple bunnies seen in kids' bento boxes in Japan, with its V-shaped ears, adorable look, and brilliant colors. During the tranquil Edo period, which allowed for the flourishing of artistic and culinary endeavors, these bento boxes, typical Japanese lunchboxes, gained increasing popularity. Victini's likeness to these apple bunnies stands for tranquility, happiness, and the joy of life.

The association with bento boxes also serves as a cultural bridge to Japan, the origin of Pokemon. Victini's prominence as a global representation and an adored creature by gamers everywhere is strengthened by this cultural connection.

The Significance of Dex Number zero

Victini in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Unovan Pokedex begins with Victini's Dex number zero, representing the beginning of the fifth generation of the games. In several numbering systems, the number 0 is frequently employed as a placeholder or as the beginning, signifying the beginning of a new series or journey.

Moreover, Victini's placement at position zero rather than at position one, often designated for the grass starter Pokemon, may represent the idea of being the first or the beginning. All of these choices may have been made by the game designers as a playful twist to depict Gen 5's starting point and pay tribute to Pokemon Black and White's brand-new beginning.

Beyond its look and in-game powers, Victini in Black and White has a lot of metaphorical implications associated with its Dex number of zero. In keeping with the historical significance of the Statue of Liberty, it symbolizes the Victory entity's capacity to inspire its trainer with hope and victory.

Victini's adorable and attractive design, which reflects a time of serenity, peace, and appreciation for life, may have been influenced by the apple rabbits that can be seen in bento boxes.

The Psychic/Fire type Mythical (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Furthermore, Victini's relationship with "Eternal Flames" and the fire type it represents also represent concepts of perseverance, optimism, and the quest for triumph. The Unovan Pokedex begins with the Dex number zero, a perfect beginning to a fresh journey full of adventure and success.

Victini continues to be a cherished and significant creature in the series, capturing the hearts of trainers all over the globe with its profound ties to concepts of conquest, independence, and perseverance.