5 Pokemon mainline titles that deserve a remake

The Pokemon franchise has been a cornerstone of the gaming world for decades, captivating fans of all ages with its immersive worlds and lovable creatures. Over the years, several mainline titles have graced various Nintendo consoles, leaving a lasting impact on the gaming community. While many of these classics have received sequels or reboots, five titles stand out and truly deserve a remake to reintroduce their unique charm to a new generation of players.

The magic of these titles lies not only in their gameplay but also in the emotional connections they forged between players and their partner pocket monsters. Remaking these games would undoubtedly rekindle the spirit of exploration and friendship that the franchise has always embodied.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion

Pokemon Rangers, Pokemon Conquest, and three Pokemon mainline titles that deserve a remake

1) Pokemon Rangers

Shadows of Almia, one of the Ranger series releases - 2008 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

First on the list is Pokemon Rangers, a series that deviated from the traditional turn-based combat system. Released for the Nintendo DS, this game featured a captivating new gameplay mechanic that involved capturing creatures by drawing circles around them using the stylus. Players took on the role of Rangers, tasked with protecting nature and fostering a deeper connection with wild critters.

Remaking a title from the Ranger series with improved graphics and gameplay mechanics would allow players to explore a visually stunning world while engaging in thrilling real-time interactions. Enhancing the storyline with new quests and challenges could further emphasize the significance of preserving nature and strengthen the bond between humans and pocket monsters.

2) Pokemon Conquest

Main characters in the game - 2012 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Conquest was an ingenious crossover between the franchise and the tactical gameplay of the Nobunaga's Ambition series. Players experienced feudal Japan-inspired settings where they took on the role of warlords aiming to unite the region or territories using creatures in strategic battles.

A remake of this title for modern platforms would undoubtedly attract a wider audience, combining the allure of the pocket monster universe with the tactical depth of turn-based strategy games. Updated graphics, new warlords, more immersive attack animation, and creatures to recruit, along with additional post-game content, would rekindle the excitement of this unique fusion and offer endless hours of strategic enjoyment. The game could potentially have a third-person point of view to make it more appealing.

3) Pokemon Sun and Moon

Solgaleo and Lunala from the Alolan Region - 2016 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Released for the Nintendo 3DS, Sun and Moon showcased the Alola region, an exotic Hawaiian-inspired location. The game deviated from the traditional eight Gym Battles and introduced the Island Challenge. This required players to complete various trials and face formidable Totem bosses. The time-shift feature allowed players to experience the game in real time, creating a more immersive atmosphere.

A remake of Sun and Moon for the Nintendo Switch would enable developers to fully utilize the system's capabilities, bringing the vibrant Alola region to life with breathtaking visuals. A bigger island with more in-game content and Alolan variants can be a fan favorite. Expanding the storyline with additional Z-moves and characters would add depth to the rich Hawaiian-inspired culture, making players feel truly immersed in the world.

4) Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness

Gale of Darkness - 2005 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gale of Darkness, released for the Nintendo GameCube, was a sequel to Colosseum. This RPG allowed players to capture Shadow variants and purify them to bring out their true potential. The game featured a unique 3D world and introduced the "Snag Machine" to capture corrupted creatures from enemy trainers.

A remake of this title for modern consoles would allow players to rediscover the dark and mysterious Orre region with improved graphics and mechanics. With new Shadows to capture, an expanded storyline, and enhanced multiplayer features, the game could reignite the interest of both old and new fans.

5) Pokemon Black and White Prequel

Reshiram and Zekrom from Unova region - 2010 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lastly, a prequel to Black and White would offer a fresh perspective on the Unova region's history and lore, just like Legends: Arceus did. Exploring the events that shaped the region's past, players could witness the ancient battles between legendary entities and uncover the secrets behind the conflicts depicted in the original games.

A prequel to the Unova region would also satisfy fans' curiosity about the appearance of the original Dragon, which was once a single entity comprising Reshiram and Zekrom, who assisted the twin heroes in the creation of the region.

A prequel to Black and White would not only revive nostalgia for fans but also attract newcomers interested in exploring the region's origins. New gameplay features, additional backstory, and seamless integration with the original games would create a cohesive narrative and strengthen the connection between the two titles.

These five mainline titles hold a special place in the hearts of fans, and a nostalgia-focused remake would be a touching tribute to their lasting legacy. With modern technology and design, it is possible to rekindle the magic of XD, Rangers, and Conquest while introducing them to a new generation of players, fostering a connection that transcends time and brings joy to trainers, young and old.

On the other hand, a journey back to the origins of Unova and Alola region, but with a contemporary twist, would celebrate the beloved franchise's rich history and an unforgettable experience for all.