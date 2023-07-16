Popular Pokemon Nintendo DS titles with over 16,000,000 sales reportedly getting sequels

With over 16,000,000 reported sales, the Pokemon Black and White series rank among four of the most beloved games in the Pocket Monsters franchise. Now, it appears that recent leaks may suggest that Trainers may be returning to Unova as early as 2024. According to enigmatic leaker Riddler Khu on Twitter, a sequel to Pokemon Black and White 2 may be in the works, or at least this seems to be the consensus among decoders.

As reported by Centro Leaks on Twitter, Pokemon fan SoulSilverArt and other Trainers have begun to break down Riddler Khu's recent spate of posts. Many have to do with allusions to the Unova region and the concept of time travel.

Centro LEAKS @CentroLeaks

2022: SV (Present)

2024: ??? (Unova) (Future?) SoulSilverArt @soulsilverart POTENTIAL HUGE SPOILERS Umm ok-I think we may have cracked khu's riddle on one of those indigo disk characters being a big spoiler for the games after Sudachi.After khu's Iris/Drayden hint,plus his previous gen 5 poll,PLUS the gen 5 past/future themes that we see in Opelucid…

Could it be possible that The Pokemon Company is capping off the Black and White series into a trilogy with a new sequel entry?

Riddler Khu Hints at New Pokemon Black and White sequel

SoulSilverArt @soulsilverart POTENTIAL HUGE SPOILERS Umm ok-I think we may have cracked khu's riddle on one of those indigo disk characters being a big spoiler for the games after Sudachi.After khu's Iris/Drayden hint,plus his previous gen 5 poll,PLUS the gen 5 past/future themes that we see in Opelucid…

I think this poll is asking us which gen the rfake khu riddled today is from kanto,hoenn,Sinnoh,or“other”.He also may have hinted at it becoming something edible-or maybe he was just“kidding”.He also replied when asked if the rfake was poipole and/or… Recap riddle time! SPOILERY.I think this poll is asking us which gen the rfake khu riddled today is from kanto,hoenn,Sinnoh,or“other”.He also may have hinted at it becoming something edible-or maybe he was just“kidding”.He also repliedwhen asked if the rfake was poipole and/or… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… POTENTIAL HUGE SPOILERSUmm ok-I think we may have cracked khu’s riddle on one of those indigo disk characters being a big spoiler for the games after Sudachi.After khu’s Iris/Drayden hint,plus his previous gen 5 poll,PLUS the gen 5 past/future themes that we see in Opelucid… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Thanks to the dedicated efforts of internet sleuths, Pokemon players like SoulSilverArt may have deduced Riddler Khu's recent spate of posts pointing to the franchise's future after the Scarlet and Violet "Hidden Treasure of Area Zero" DLC. Khu's latest posts have pointed to the concept of the past and future, as well as Unovan locations.

Others on social media seemed to indicate that Khu was pointing to the Black 2/White 2 sequels having some form of time travel or disparity at play, leading Trainers to wonder if the Paradox species may return after Khu began posting a few Pocket Monsters and locations following the initial Unova hints.

However, some Trainers expected a remake considering The Pokemon Company's recent spate of releases like FireRed/LeafGreen, HeartGold/SoulSilver, and Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl. Be that as it may, the leak reporter Centro Leaks and other players insisted that the Black/White sequel may be more akin to Legends: Arceus.

Khu Stand With RFake @Riddler_Khu Legends is quite popular in the community right now huh?

Aito @squiddyoshi

just a new game @Riddler_Khu after what happened with SV and BDSP, yeah I'd imagine people don't really want remakes anymorejust a new game

Artifactor @SPX_Artifactor @Riddler_Khu I would say its because of the untapped potential that already exists in Unovan lore that can be explored. That and people really want to see the original dragon legendary pokemon before it split into Reshiram, Zekrom, and Kyurem

Rodri @Rodri7567 @CentroLeaks Is the Unova game gonna be something cool like a legends game or is it gonna be another cheaply made remake?

As with any rumors, there is a heavy dose of skepticism that should be applied to these leaks. Although Riddler Khu has a particularly solid track record unveiling Pokemon news early, not everything they've hinted at has turned out to be accurate.

Put plainly, even the best leaker is subject to TPC and Game Freak changing plans, either of their own volition or based on how much information has been leaked to the community. These purported Black and White sequels may end up being true, but the details may not be entirely accurate, or the entire rumor could prove meritless.

SoulSilverArt @soulsilverart

I think this poll is asking us which gen the rfake khu riddled today is from kanto,hoenn,Sinnoh,or“other”.He also may have hinted at it becoming something edible-or maybe he was just“kidding”.He also replied when asked if the rfake was poipole and/or… Khu Stand With RFake @Riddler_Khu Kono丽君菲克，どの世代に？ Recap riddle time! SPOILERY.I think this poll is asking us which gen the rfake khu riddled today is from kanto,hoenn,Sinnoh,or“other”.He also may have hinted at it becoming something edible-or maybe he was just“kidding”.He also repliedwhen asked if the rfake was poipole and/or… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Centro LEAKS @CentroLeaks Next year’s game hype has completely killed the DLC hype for me

Whatever the case, players have made their love for Black and White and their first set of sequels quite clear. If Khu's riddles and rumors turn out to be valid, a new entry in the Unova region series of games would likely be welcomed with open arms. Considering how many Trainers also thoroughly enjoyed Legends: Arceus, a combination may result in something special.

For the time being, players will simply have to wait and see what happens. Game Freak and TPC International likely don't have much to share on the subject since Scarlet and Violet are still actively being supported, but in late 2023 or at some point in 2024 after the Hidden Treasures DLC releases, things may change.