Popular Pokemon Nintendo DS titles with over 16,000,000 sales reportedly getting sequels

With over 16,000,000 reported sales, the Pokemon Black and White series rank among four of the most beloved games in the Pocket Monsters franchise. Now, it appears that recent leaks may suggest that Trainers may be returning to Unova as early as 2024. According to enigmatic leaker Riddler Khu on Twitter, a sequel to Pokemon Black and White 2 may be in the works, or at least this seems to be the consensus among decoders.
As reported by Centro Leaks on Twitter, Pokemon fan SoulSilverArt and other Trainers have begun to break down Riddler Khu's recent spate of posts. Many have to do with allusions to the Unova region and the concept of time travel.
Could it be possible that The Pokemon Company is capping off the Black and White series into a trilogy with a new sequel entry?
Riddler Khu Hints at New Pokemon Black and White sequel
Thanks to the dedicated efforts of internet sleuths, Pokemon players like SoulSilverArt may have deduced Riddler Khu's recent spate of posts pointing to the franchise's future after the Scarlet and Violet "Hidden Treasure of Area Zero" DLC. Khu's latest posts have pointed to the concept of the past and future, as well as Unovan locations.
Others on social media seemed to indicate that Khu was pointing to the Black 2/White 2 sequels having some form of time travel or disparity at play, leading Trainers to wonder if the Paradox species may return after Khu began posting a few Pocket Monsters and locations following the initial Unova hints.
However, some Trainers expected a remake considering The Pokemon Company's recent spate of releases like FireRed/LeafGreen, HeartGold/SoulSilver, and Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl. Be that as it may, the leak reporter Centro Leaks and other players insisted that the Black/White sequel may be more akin to Legends: Arceus.
As with any rumors, there is a heavy dose of skepticism that should be applied to these leaks. Although Riddler Khu has a particularly solid track record unveiling Pokemon news early, not everything they've hinted at has turned out to be accurate.
Put plainly, even the best leaker is subject to TPC and Game Freak changing plans, either of their own volition or based on how much information has been leaked to the community. These purported Black and White sequels may end up being true, but the details may not be entirely accurate, or the entire rumor could prove meritless.
Whatever the case, players have made their love for Black and White and their first set of sequels quite clear. If Khu's riddles and rumors turn out to be valid, a new entry in the Unova region series of games would likely be welcomed with open arms. Considering how many Trainers also thoroughly enjoyed Legends: Arceus, a combination may result in something special.
For the time being, players will simply have to wait and see what happens. Game Freak and TPC International likely don't have much to share on the subject since Scarlet and Violet are still actively being supported, but in late 2023 or at some point in 2024 after the Hidden Treasures DLC releases, things may change.