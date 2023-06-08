5 ways Pokemon Legends Arceus reimagined the decades old franchise

The release of Pokemon Legends Arceus was a spark of hope for longtime franchise fans. Many players were under the impression that the series was stagnating. The community was convinced that Game Freak wasn't trying hard enough to improve, as their games would sell well regardless. In contrast, with Pokemon Legends Arceus, the developer took the franchise to new heights of innovation blended with nostalgia.

Previously, the franchise did not feature any open-world games. Pokemon Legends Arceus managed to change that as well. Instead of traveling from city to city, players find themselves in Jubilife Village, a location that is divided into five biomes:

Verdant field

Harsh Mountain

Luscious Beach

Poisonous Swamp

Chilly tundra

Most Pokemon that are found in these areas are indigenous, with some being available to players in multiple biomes.

In the wake of decreasing engagement of past titles, here's how Pokemon Legends Arceus revitalized an age-old franchise:

1) The First Open-World Pokemon Game

Contrary to fan speculation of the Pokemon franchise never getting an open-world game, Game Freak surprised everyone when they announced Pokemon Legends Arceus. Even though it wasn’t entirely an open-world game in the truest sense of the genre, it did poke the fancies of many who wanted to freely explore the franchise's fantastical world.

2) More Challenging for Players

In its 26-year run and over countless titles, Game Freak had only managed to provide enjoyable boss fights, or feuds in general, in its first four generations. The series was rapidly embracing its own demise with its ever-increasing lack of engagement with players. People believed that the games were being made too easy to be more appealing to newcomers.

All of this was about to change with the birth of Pokemon Legends Arceus. It put a series of intimidating bosses on the table for players to test their skills. This was also the first game in the series to introduce a new class of Noble Pokemon, with Hisuian version Arcanine and Electrode being the most formidable adversaries.

There is a secret boss in the game where players must confront Volo and defeat both forms of Giratina. Alongside this, Arceus, the titular mammoth, is among the hardest battles that players will face.

3) Leaving OG players awestruck

Pokemon Legends Arceus filled players with wonder as it changed the course of this ancient series, making waves amongst fans and critics alike. The title featured a brand new approach to a Pokemon game, courtesy of its new and improved mechanics.

Players experienced the same hype, similar to when Nintendo released the first game in this series in 1996. It felt like discovering unchartered land for most, and this encouraged old fans that had taken a long hiatus to return to the once-fast-fading series.

4) Refreshing art style

The advent of the Switch gave the developers the freedom to expand on the artistic element of the series. With 3D starting to make its way into mainstream games, the dated visuals no longer had to be a staple.

Pokemon Legends Arceus' rejuvenating art style was a breath of fresh air. Players were fascinated by the new art style adopted by Game Freak for this spin-off. This was the much-needed assurance that the developer was taking the franchise to new heights.

5) A newer and bolder narrative

Previous titles did not allow players the liberty to explore the game much, as it really held players' hands with the way the gameplay was structured. A major part of the story was basically gym battles and capturing textbook Pokemon.

While Pokemon Legends Arceus adopted some of the features of its ancestors, it also introduced a series of major narrative alterations. Compared to previous titles like Sword and Shield, this game had a better gameplay experience with better voice acting.

There was a dearth of spoken dialogue in the previous titles. As a result, reading text displayed on the screen often disconnected players from the immersive experience they were hoping for. Furthermore, the previous games felt very rigid, as they were designed to hold the player's hand, denying them the freedom to explore the world around them.

Legends: Arceus, however, sets the tone straight right from the start of the game. Players have free control of the character and the camera as they walk down a path. While doing so, they also hear NPCs whispering certain dialogues. This adds more life to the game, giving a richer and more engaging experience.

Even though this game is not the best in its class, it has definitely taken massive strides in the right direction. Despite all its imperfections, Pokemon Legends Arceus is undoubtedly one of the better titles that Game Freak has dished out in its 26-year journey.

