10 best Pikachu moments in Pokemon history

Pikachu has long been the mascot of the Pokemon franchise for various reasons. However, one of the most notable reasons may be its decades-long presence alongside Ash Ketchum in the animated TV show.

When it comes to memorable moments, Pikachu's presence can be felt throughout the animated series and the film space. The Electric Mouse is almost synonymous with the multimedia franchise as a whole, but decades of its journey with Ash have also given it a potent character of its own.

From surviving the trials of the Indigo League challenge to winning the World Coronation Series, Pikachu has seen a huge share of shortcomings, victories, and miraculous moments.

Since Pikachu and Ash's time in the Pokemon animated series is coming to a conclusion, it doesn't hurt to look back at some of Pikachu's finest times to shine.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Reviving Ash and other memorable moments of Pikachu's tenure Pokemon history

1) Overcoming Onix

Younger Pokemon fans may not recall Brock's heyday when the former Pewter City gym leader gave up his position to travel alongside Ash. However, the two trainers weren't always friends. They met when Ash took on the Indigo League challenge.

Ash was still every bit the fledgling trainer at the time, and his first encounter with Brock led to defeat. Brock used his Onix to Bind Pikachu close to fainting.

Ash didn't give up, though, and Pikachu itself was spoiling for a rematch. When Pikachu took on Onix once again, the battle may have resulted in the same end until the Pewter Gym's sprinkler system activated. This drenched Onix in water and finally let Pikachu overcome it with an electric onslaught.

2) Pikachu defeats Lt. Surge's Raichu

Another major hurdle for Ash and Pikachu's Kanto region Pokemon League challenge came in the form of Vermilion City's Lt. Surge. The Electric-centered gym leader had a surprise in the form of a Raichu, the evolutionary form of Pikachu.

After being defeated by Surge's Raichu once, Ash had two choices: evolve his own Pikachu into Raichu to level the playing field or allow it to maintain its form and personality.

At the end of the day, Ash couldn't bring himself to evolve Pikachu with the Thunder Stone. However, the Pocket Monster didn't disappoint in its next bout against Surge. Its renewed faith in Ash and its own battle abilities allowed it to finally overcome Raichu.

3) Taking the Orange League Championship

Since Ash and Pikachu were so busy with tangents and their own adventures, keeping their eyes on the prize sometimes became secondary.

When Ash finally made it to the Indigo Plateau to take on the Kanto League Championship, he fell short of becoming champion (thanks, Charizard). However, on the Orange Archipelago, Ash and Pikachu reached their first championship by defeating Gym Leader Lance and his Dragon-type Pokemon.

Thanks to a herculean effort by Pikachu against Lance's Dragonite, Ash and his beloved creature's visages were cemented in the Orange League Hall of Fame.

4) Securing the Dynamo Badge

Wattson's team of Electric Pokemon didn't stand a chance against Pikachu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Years after Ash and Pikachu's journey began, the duo took on the Hoenn League challenge as they had in Kanto and Johto. The holder of the Dynamo Badge, Wattson, was a trainer who focused heavily on Electric-type Pokemon. One might think this would make for an intriguing battle, but Wattson never really had a chance once Pikachu made its appearance.

Granted, Pikachu got its power vastly boosted by Raikou before the battle. Some fans have cried foul, stating that the power-up for Pikachu was technically cheating. Whatever the case may be, Ash and Pikachu walked away with the Dynamo badge after Wattson was swept.

5) Pikachu's goodbye?

For many Pokefans, one particular episode during Pokemon: Indigo League stuck out. If it wasn't "Bye Bye, Butterfree!" then "Pikachu's Goodbye" was certainly an incredibly close runner-up.

After meeting with a group of wild Pikachu, Ash decides to release his indispensable partner so the Pokemon could be happy among its own brethren. The friendship between the two appeared to be severed for good, and Ash would have to go on through the rest of his journey without Pikachu.

Fortunately, this wasn't the case. Pikachu eventually realizes that a life without Ash simply doesn't feel right, and it returns to his side to continue their adventure. Decades later, it's safe to say that the two will never be separated again.

6) Pikachu revives Ash

Pokemon: The First Movie holds a special place in the fandom for various reasons, chief among them are the events of Metwto Strikes Back.

After escaping from a containment lab, Mewtwo creates an army of clones to prove his supremacy. Ash and friends head to Mewtwo's hideout to stop its ambitions. During a battle between Mewtwo and Mew, Ash attempts to break up the battle and is petrified, seemingly dying on the spot.

Pikachu is overwhelmed with grief and begins to cry. Even the other Pokemon and their vicious clones shed tears as well. The collective tears of the creatures remove Ash's petrification, and Mewtwo begins to learn the errors of its violent ways.

7) Defeating Team Rocket, a lot

Ever since the Indigo League season's pilot episode, Team Rocket has hounded Ash and Pikachu, even after Giovanni essentially gave up on any prospects that Jesse, James, and Meowth had any chance of success.

During the subsequent years, Pikachu defeated Team Rocket and ruined their plans so many times that many Pokemon fans lost count. Still, beating the bumbling trio never got old for Pikachu and Ash, and they were always happy to foil the criminals' plans wherever they appeared.

There are simply too many memorable moments for Pikachu when it comes to toppling Team Rocket. However, the complete body of work that the Electric Mouse leveled on the criminals certainly speaks for itself.

8) Defeating Legendary Pokemon

Over the years, many Pokemon fans have stated that Pikachu is arguably the most overpowered Pocket Monster they've ever seen, especially given its stats in the original Generation I games.

It's hard to argue where exactly Pikachu draws on this raw power, but it certainly puts it to good use. Specifically, it has defeated some of the most powerful species known in the series, including defeating Tapu Koko, Regice, and Latios.

With this kind of track record, it's hard to argue that Ash's Pikachu is certainly special and may very well be the strongest of its kind in the Pokemon franchise by a wide margin.

9) Pikachu speaks

Pokemon The Movie: I Choose You! was a retelling of the long-running anime's pilot episode, wherein Ash meets Pikachu, and the duo is battered by a flock of hostile Spearow on their way to Viridian City. The two, while initially antagonistic, learn to trust each other, and their first day together forges a companionship that stands the test of time.

However, in the movie adaptation of the first episode, one notable change takes place. Pikachu speaks in a human tongue and makes it clear to Ash that it wants to stay by his side no matter what. The moment is admittedly a bit divisive among fans, but it's a heartfelt and memorable moment for longtime lovers of the Pokemon animation.

10) Becoming World Champions

Arguably the most significant event in Pokemon's animated history. After decades and several different series iterations, Ash and Pikachu overcame the Galar region's champion Leon and became world champions after winning the World Coronation Series. This not only sealed Ash's completion of his long-held dream when he set off from Pallet Town, but none of it would have been possible without Pikachu.

Sadly, this moment also signaled the relative end of Ash and Pikachu's time in the limelight for the animated series. The next series will follow new protagonists, but Ash and Pikachu will certainly not be forgotten. Though their time is passing, it may not be crazy to think that the duo will re-appear one day, forging more memorable moments for fans everywhere.

Poll : 0 votes