Top 5 Pokemon that Team Rocket should have trained in the anime

The Pokemon anime is full of endless moments where Team Rocket is sent blasting off time and again after their defeats in battle. The infamous trio may have stood a better chance had they chosen different Pokemon to train.

Jesse and James, alongside the talking Meowth, always seem to get beat rather easily in the anime. Ash Ketchum and his friends seem to be able to do away with these criminals without putting in much effort.

The following are the top five Pokemon that Team Rocket should have trained.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Pokemon Team Rocket should have used in the anime

#5 - Houndoom

Houndoom in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One glance at Houndoom's design and a fan of the Pokemon franchise will quickly acknowledge how well the mon matches up with everything Team Rocket stands for.

Other than its evil appearance, Houndoom also has a track record that makes it a more-than-appropriate Pokemon for Jesse and James to use in the anime.

Houndoom has been used by Team Rocket grunts time and again in the core series Pokemon games, and has also been seen to be used by other evil organizations in the show.

#4 - Pidgeot

Pidgeot in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pidgeot would have made an excellent Pokemon for Team Rocket to have used for two reasons.

First of all, Pidgeys are extremely common Pocket Monsters that Jesse or James could have captured with ease. Then they would have just had to train it until it evolved into Pidgeotto and ultimately, Pidgeot.

Secondly, Pidgeot makes a great choice for these no-good villains because it can learn the move Fly. Rather than using their hot-air balloon all the time, the group could have simply rode on the back of a much faster Pidgeot.

#3 - Persian

Persian (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One might wonder why Persian would be a necessary addition to Team Rocket's group when one of the primary members is Meowth.

Meowth is precisely the reason why Team Rocket should have used a Persian. Had the talking Meowth in Team Rocket worked hard and evolved into a Persian, he would have been a much more useful associate to his coworkers.

Besides, the Team Rocket organization is known to be fond of Persians, as it is the most-loved Pokemon of their head boss, Giovanni.

#2 - Thievul

Thievul (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Thievul was only recently released along with Generation VIII of the Pokemon franchise, this mon needs to make an appearance as a member of Team Rocket soon.

There are few other Pokemon with morals that line up as well with Team Rocket's organization than Thievul. This Dark-type Pokemon has a design and name that is blatantly based-off of a thief.

#1 - Growlithe

Growlie and James in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Growlithe is the #1 Pokemon that Team Rocket should have used in the anime. James actually has a Growlithe, and while the show had viewers witness the two meet-up, James chose to let his Pokemon remain at his childhood home.

Nicknamed Growlie, this Pocket Monster would have been invaluable for Team Rocket to use in their dastardly deeds. The fact that one of the members owned a Growlithe and decided against using the powerful Fire-type just proves the team's ignorance.

Team Rocket might have stood to have a legitimate chance at stealing Ash's Pikachu if they had trained Growlie and evolved it into an Arcanine.

