5 most popular Gym Pokemon from the anime

Some Gym Leaders in the Pokemon anime are better than others, and the same can be said about the Pocket Monsters they have used.

While being a knowledgeable and experienced trainer is important for a Gym Leader, the true prowess of these badge defenders is found in the Pokemon they use. Some of the Pokemon that Ash Ketchum has battled against during Gym challenges have been more impressive than others.

Here are the top five most popular Gym Pokemon from the anime.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinions.

What are the top 5 Gym Pokemon from the anime?

#5 - Whitney's Miltank

Miltank (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Whitney is the Gym Leader in Goldenrod City, where she specializes in using Normal-type Pokemon. Miltank is the strongest and most popular Pokemon that she has used in the anime.

The first time Ash Ketchum decided to challenge Whitney, her Miltank ended up defeating all three of his Pokemon. It utilized a very impressive Rollout move to simultaneously defend and attack Ash's Pokemon.

Though Miltank isn't winning any points for appearances, it is a noteworthy Gym Pokemon seen in the anime.

#4 - Wulfric's Abomasnow

Wulfric and his Abomasnow (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Abomasnow is a featured Pokemon used by Snowbelle City Gym Leader, Wulfric. The Ice/Grass-type is seen in action against Ash Ketchum's team, most notably in the episode "A Real Icebreaker!".

Wulfric's Abomasnow was the main reason he was able to defeat Ash the first time they battled. It is also seen as having an impressive Mega-evolution. During their rematch, Abomasnow nearly managed to bring home another victory against Ash, though the hero's Greninja ultimately came out on top.

#3 - Clair's Dragonair

Clair and her Dragonair (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Clair, leader of the Blackthorn City Gym, uses her Dragonair in a thrilling battle against Ash Ketchum. The Gym Leader's most powerful Pokemon certainly gave the show's hero a lot of trouble in their battle.

Dragonair managed to knock out Ash's Pikachu with ease before heading into an incredibly even-matched fight against his Charizard. Though the battle was neck and neck throughout, Ash's Charizard was eventually able to secure a win against the formidable Dragonair.

#2 - Lt. Surge's Raichu

Raichu (Image via The Pokemon anime)

Raichu, an Electric-type used by Lt. Surge, is the second-most popular Gym Pokemon in the anime.

Raichu deserves a spot on this list largely because of the role it played for Ash's Pikachu. While it initially seemed like Pikachu had no hopes of defeating its final evolution, it was Lt. Surge's Raichu that ultimately motivated the Electric-type Pokemon to get stronger.

Battling against Raichu made Pikachu consider evolving for a while but in the end, Ash managed to win alongside his sidekick without it making the transformation.

#1 - Sabrina's Kadabra

Kadabra (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The most popular Pokemon used by a Gym Leader in the anime is Sabrina's Kadabra. Sabrina, a Psychic-type specialist, is the leader of the Saffron City Gym.

Sabrina's Kadabra takes the number one spot because of how powerful it was during its battle against Ash's Pokemon.

Ash struggled while facing off against the Psychic Pokemon and wasn't even truly able to defeat it in the end. He only ended up receiving the Marsh Badge from Sabrina because the Haunter he used made Kadabra laugh.

Without even being in its final evolution, Kadabra is the most prevalent Gym Pokemon used in the anime, proving just how strong and impressive it is.

