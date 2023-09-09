Most popular Pokemon from each generation

Since its introduction in the late 1990s, the Pokemon franchise has captured the hearts of millions around the world. With each new era of video games and anime seasons, a number of varying creatures are brought, each with its own unique enchantment.

Over the years, certain species from each generation have risen to prominence, turning into fan favorites and iconic symbols in their respective eras. This article will list some of the most popular Pokemon from every generation, highlighting their importance and contributions to the world of these unique monsters.

Pikachu, Greninja, and 7 other popular Pokemon from each Gen

Generation 1 - Pikachu

It all starts with Pikachu, the red-cheek electrifying mascot of the franchise. Pikachu is not only the face of the company but is also one of the most recognizable and beloved pop culture icons in recent times. It can very well be called the company's pseudo-brand ambassador, popularizing the franchise even outside of the games and anime.

Pikachu's cute charm and strength make it uniquely appealing. This Electric-type creature is also a fan-favorite to generations of Pokemon lovers thanks to its status as Ash Ketchum's most loyal companion in the anime.

Generation 2 - Ho-oh

Generation 2 brought us Ho-oh, a majestic and legendary Fire/Flying-type creature that made its debut in episode one of the anime. Its colorful plumage, mythical charisma, and its connection to the Legendary Beasts and Tower Duo of the Johto region make it a top pick by many.

Additionally, players experience an unparalleled feeling of success upon capturing a powerful Fire-type mythical beast like Ho-oh. This is especially true for the early games where legendaries are a rare find.

Generation 3 - Gardevoir

In Generation 3, Gardevoir emerged as a fan favorite. This specific Psychic/Fairy-type is known for its graceful design and the robust bond it shares with its trainer. Gardevoir's loyalty and shielding nature have made it an image of devotion and friendship in the Pokemon world.

While other popular Gen 3 picks appear menacing and resilient, Gardevoir's sleek look and effective special attacking talents have a special place in the hearts of many enthusiasts. Gardevoir's popularity was further boosted when it acquired a Mega Evolution form, making it one of the strongest due to its unique dual typing.

Generation 4 - Lucario

Lucario quickly became an iconic creature following its introduction in Generation 4. This Steel/Fighting-type creature is loved for its extremely good combat skills, fascinating aura, and starring lead in the film Pokemon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew.

Lucario boasts a combination of energy and mystique, a unique typing that gives tremendous coverage to a player's team, incredible stats, move coverage, and a unique and attractive design. All of these make it a top choice among fans and a definite staple in the franchise's media.

Its Mega Evolution was given a lot of attention and the enhancements make it a compelling choice for players. Viewers also see Ash use Mega Lucario in the anime — most notably during his final World Championship battle.

Generation 5 - The Tao Trio

Generation 5 brought the terrific Legendary beings known as the Tao Trio: Reshiram, Zekrom, and Kyurem. These dragons play pivotal roles in the tale of the Unova region and its origins. Their enthralling design, rich lore, and the huge power boost they give to any party earned them a special place in the hearts of fans.

Zekrom and Reshiram are the favorites for many, thanks to their warfare talents and typing. However, Kyurem's capability to fuse with the other two dragons gives it a specific kind of likability. The fusions create a beast with captivating futuristic looks and type coverage, making for a unique addition to players' teams.

Generation 6 - Greninja

Greninja, a Water/Dark-type introduced in Generation 6, also gained immense popularity. With its ninja-inspired appearance and exceptional battle skills, Greninja became the starter choice for many trainers in the Kalos region. Its unique typing made for an unconventional starter choice, while its distinct exclusive move, Water Shuriken, attracted a lot of attention.

Its shiny variant is still considered a prized addition to any player's collection. Ash's Greninja in the anime, known as Ash-Greninja, further solidified its status as a fan favorite with an appealing design and concept.

Generation 7 - Mimikyu

Generation 7 brought us Mimikyu, a Ghost/Fairy-type with a heartwarming yet eerie backstory. In the anime, Mimikyu initially disguised itself as Pikachu to seek companionship, making it a symbol of loneliness and the desire for connection.

Its unique typing, concept, and adorable design make it one of the most endearing creatures from Alola. Mimikyu being picked as the partner for Jessie from Team Rocket further increased its likability for fans of the anime.

Generation 8 - Zacian

Zacian, one of the Legendary monsters introduced in Generation 8, is a majestic Fairy/Steel-type creature. A canine holding a sword in its mouth instantly became a favorite, even outside of the Cynophilist niche. Its design, inspired by the concept of chivalry, showcases bravery and nobility.

Zacian quickly became an iconic figure in the Galar region, representing strength and valor. To top that off, fans are mostly drawn toward a sword over a shield, which translates into more love for Zacian over Zamazenta.

Generation 9 - Koraidon

Koraidon is a Fighting/Dragon Legendary from the Paldea region exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet. This "Winged King" is the Paradox variant of the past that is known to split the ground with its fists. In main series games, players can either receive Koraidon or Miradon right after they get their starter, depending on the game. Players inevitably spend the whole journey with one of them as a travel companion.

As the game progresses, players are known to develop a unique kind of attachment to them, although Koraidon is said to have more character than its robotic counterpart Miradon. Additionally, players love the typing, its battle form design, and the adorable interactions one can have with this prehistoric deity.