10 cutest Minecraft texture packs

Texture packs and their more recent version, the resource pack, are some of the coolest aspects of Minecraft. They are officially supported methods to completely replace all of the textures, and sometimes sound or even animation files, of the game with new ones made by the community. One of the most popular kinds of texture packs features cute additions, intended to make the game even more friendly.

Detailed below are 10 of the most adorable texture packs out right now, for players wanting a fresh way to look at their fully featured Minecraft megabase.

10 of Minecraft's cutest texture packs

1) BlockPixel

A Minecraft survival base with the BlockPixel texture pack (Image via Mojang)

The goal of the BlockPixel texture pack is to take the game's iconic cuboid aesthetic and use that as the baseline for every texture. Each of the game's textures has been replaced with a stylized, cartoonish version made out of smaller squares overlapping. All in all, this is one of the game's cutest texture packs.

2) Hafen

The same survival base using the Hafen texture pack (Image via Mojang)

Hafen is an adorable texture pack that makes the game brighter, more saturated, and simpler. These factors all combine to produce a distinct look and feel that oscillates between gaudy and cute. The unique mob designs are another huge plus for Hafen, as pretty much every Minecraft mob dons an adorable new look.

3) Dandelion X

Another view of that base with the Dandelion X texture pack (Image via Mojang)

Dandelion X is an interesting texture pack because, while it's technically a 16x16 pack, most of the aesthetic choices adopt a much simpler style. This ends up creating a cool and unique look that blends the game's regular fidelity with a much cuter simplicity. Everything feels softer, but no detail has been overlooked. This is what makes Dandelion X one of the best cute texture packs.

4) Tooniverse

Tooniverse is a freemium texture pack that comes in a few different high-fidelity resolutions. Despite the highest available version being 256x256, the art style used is more similar to a basic 16x16 pack. This allows for an adorable, simplistic style that also has room for additional depth and detailing.

5) Bewitched

The same survival base with the Bewitched texture pack (Image via Mojang)

Bewitched stands out among adorable texture packs by stepping up the texture resolution and using it for more detail. Instead of coming off as overly complex or harsh to look at, the textures in Bewitched are softer and more palatable. This is how it manages to be more detailed and cuter.

The item sprite overhaul is an adorable cherry on top, sure to make any of Minecraft's rarest items look even more impressive on display.

6) Retro NES

There's a certain charm to the harsh feel of older game art (Image via Mojang)

Retro NES is an interesting texture pack. It aims to recreate the 8-bit look and feel of older NES titles but within Minecraft's most beautiful seeds. This unique aesthetic can be harsh on the eyes at times, but the flashback to the rustic effect it creates makes for a wonderfully nostalgic experience. It's this very unique feel that makes Retro NES one of the cutest texture packs available.

7) Easy Blocks

The same village with Easy Blocks turned on (Image via Mojang)

Easy Blocks is similar to a few other packs mentioned thus far in that it uses an art style to mimic the style of a lower resolution. Easy Blocks, specifically, is a 16x16 pack that has textures much more similar to those in an 8x8 pack. Thanks to this, the textures become more distinguishable while also being basic enough to remain adorable.

8) Lithios

Another view of the survival base with Lithios applied (Image via Mojang)

Lithios is another increased-resolution texture pack. Similar to Bewitched, the game's textures have been increased in resolution and detail, but with an art style that emphasizes subtle shading and round shapes.

This results in more detailed textures that still feel easy to look at and soft. Being a more detailed texture pack, Lithios would pair particularly well with one of Minecraft's best shaders.

9) Splotch

A village and cave as seen with the Splotch texture pack (Image via Mojang)

Splotch is an adorably named texture pack that reduces the game's textures from 16x16 down to 8x8. This requires all the textures to be simpler as a result. And Splotch uses this simplicity to take these assets in a much cuter direction. There's a geometry to every texture, similar to BlockPixel, but in a more scattered, random way. This creates a sense of unity without losing any visual interest.

10) Kawaii World

Kawaii World makes the world much more pastel than before (Image via Mojang)

Kawaii World is probably the most conventionally "cute" texture pack on this list. It aims to soften Minecraft's palette by incorporating a lot more pinks, purples, and pastel colors. The pack alters textures to be softer and more visually appealing. Coupled with that, mobs also sport a much cuter aesthetic.