10 things every Minecraft mega base needs

Minecraft, as a survival game, is all about collecting and hoarding resources over time. Much of the early game is concerned with players setting up sustainable food while gathering resources from the world. However, this also implies players will eventually reach a tipping point, where they have an abundance of pretty much everything in the game.

One of the common things to do at this stage is to use these thousands of blocks to build a mega base. These bases are large in scale and filled with useful and interesting builds. Detailed below are the 10 best things that every player needs to make sure to include in their mega base builds.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

The 10 things every Minecraft player's mega base needs

1) Player launcher

Player launchers are incredibly useful for mega bases. They are systems that let players fling themselves high into the sky, with some designs boasting impressive ranges of several hundred blocks. This is great for saving rockets when beginning an elytra flight.

They are easy to build, too, with some Minecraft wind charge player launcher designs requiring only a few dispensers and a button to get several dozen blocks of air, more than enough to join the clouds in sailing across the sky.

2) Enchanting area

Level 30 enchanting setup (Image via Mojang)

Enchanting is invaluable to surviving in Minecraft. Weapons can be made deadlier, tools faster, and armor more protective. Some of the best enchantments in Minecraft, such as the mending and riptide enchantments, have effects that cannot be found anywhere else in the game.

Given how important enchantments are to any survival world, they deserve a spot in any mega base.

3) Block swapper

Block swappers are redstone contraptions that let players swap blocks around. They are a great way to save space while also ensuring that any mega base builds are not cluttered up with unnecessary and unused workstations.

Players could have a simple swapper that exchanges a few different workstations or set up large block-swapper chains to switch a base into or out of crafting mode. This mixture of low complexity and aesthetic benefit means block swappers should be included in any Minecraft mega base.

4) Zero-tick kelp farm

While there are a few different crops that players could zero-tick, kelp is by far the best choice. Building a zero-tick kelp farm will mean that the player has effectively unlimited access to dried kelp, a resource that can be eaten or used as fuel.

Never having to worry about food or fuel ever again more than justifies zero-tick farms being a necessity for any true mega-base.

5) Tree farm

Tree farms are a great idea for any player to build, not just those looking to upgrade their mega base. These farms either utilize zero-ticking or bone meal to instantly grow trees broken by Minecraft TNT duplicators and collected.

This gives the player unlimited wood, saving dozens of hours of mindless deforestation over the course of a playthrough. Wood farms also grant infinite emeralds in a roundabout way, as the wood can also be converted into sticks and then traded to a villager with the fletcher Minecraft villager profession.

6) XP Farm

XP Farms are incredibly useful (Image via Mojang)

XP farms are one of the best things to set up in Minecraft, giving players infinite access to enchantments, plentiful mob drops. These can even repair tools, weapons, and armor once the player has the mending enchantment.

XP farms can also be set up throughout any stage of the game, from generic mob farms in the early game to dungeon spawner farms in the midgame to endermen XP farms for late-game needs. This scalability and usefulness make an XP farm such a good idea for a mega base.

7) Super smelter

Super smelters are one of the most convenient things a player can add to any Minecraft survival base, not just a mega base. These large-scale furnaces can be set up in numerous ways, with the easiest featuring multiple hopper minecarts that run over the top of several furnaces. One loads up fuel, one loads up ore, and the last empties the output.

This means players can simply place their mining haul into an input chest and no longer need to slowly and arduously load up several dozen furnaces manually. The convenience alone is enough to make a super smelter a great idea for a mega base, but they also tend to smelt faster. The automatic refilling minimizes downtime, effectively increasing output speed.

8) Rocket farms

Elytra are incredibly useful, allowing players to soar high in the sky and making exploration much faster, easier, and safer. This means players will need ample access to firework rockets to get the most out of the item.

This makes having a specialized creeper farm and a sugar cane farm to go with it a near requirement for any truly end-game survival base.

9) Item sorter

Items sorters are a must-have for any survival base claiming to be a mega base. These redstone machines can funnel and filter items through hoppers to place them into a pre-determined chest.

Items sorters are invaluable for mega bases due to how many resources a player tends to have by this stage in the game. When there are dozens of double chests to keep sorted, doing it manually can take hours of real-world attention, so automating the process is great.

10) Villager trading hall

Minecraft's villager trading system might be the most powerful system players can access. Many of the game's expert-level farms produce some kind of item that can be directly converted into emeralds through trading. For example, zero-tick bamboo farms give players access to infinite emeralds by trading sticks to fletchers.

These emeralds can then be spent on diamond tools, weapons, and armor or used to buy an enchanted book for any of the game's many powerful enchantments. The versatility and potential of trading mean any good mega base needs a Minecraft villager trading hall to be complete.