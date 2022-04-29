7 best villager trading hall designs in Minecraft

Minecraft villagers can offer players some excellent trades. Still, sometimes players need them in one place instead of wandering around a village to find a specific villager, which is why trading halls are so popular.

Trading halls keep Minecraft villagers in an isolated location, paired with their job blocks to facilitate different types of trades (blacksmith trades, farmer trades, etc.). Villagers are free to rank up from trades without the threat of hostile mobs attacking the complex and potentially converting them (unless players want to convert villagers into zombies before curing them, landing discounts on items).

Furthermore, there are several great trading hall designs for players to look to when they want to construct one of their own.

Trading hall designs for Minecraft players to consider

7) TheTeaBoy24's Trading Hall

This trading hall includes natural elements while providing configurable windows (Image via TheTeaBoy24/Pinterest)

An incredibly pleasing design for a Minecraft trading hall, this hall incorporates bookshelf blocks to appear like item shelves, emerald blocks and bamboo for a green theming, and redstone lamps paired with lanterns for light.

Furthermore, the overhead levers allow players to open or close trapdoors to trade with the appropriate villagers. The green visuals paired with cobblestone and andesite also provide the hall with a natural sort of feeling, being organically made from easily-accessible blocks.

6) Carpet Grid Trading Hall

This hall design uses carpets and can be placed in many different locations (Image via u/Garl1cBr3ad101/Reddit)

A trading hall design that is more foundational, this creation by Minecraft Redditor Garl1cBr3ad101 utilizes a particular pathing problem that villagers have.

Villagers are incapable of pathfinding past carpet blocks placed on a second floor or layer. Because of this, it's possible to dig downwards, place one layer of carpet with a block in its center, then place a second layer with villagers and their work block on top. Due to the second layer of carpet, Minecraft villagers are too tall to walk through the blocks, keeping them in place.

This design is modular and can essentially be plugged into any existing trading hall design that players may build.

5) Trading Hall Garden

There's no rule that states trading halls must be indoors (Image via u/Hellafudge/Reddit)

Although many Minecraft players love creating large trading halls in indoor complexes, some prefer an outdoor approach.

This particular design uses the trading stalls of the villagers as outside fencing. Players can then enter through the perimeter to a pleasant hedged garden with a water fountain at its center. It adds a little nature to an otherwise strictly player-made structure. Greenery can add benefits to several Minecraft builds, and trading halls are no different.

4) Underground Trading Hall

This trading hall design has a pleasing wood and stone aesthetic while also sporting an area for animals (Image via u/Bauuutek/Reddit)

Created by Minecraft Redditor Bauuutek, this hall design fits nicely underground for players who may not have space above-ground for extra builds. It has a nice combo stone brick and spruce structure, ensuring that players can gather materials for it easily. The villagers rest on the outside, and redstone lamps line the roofing.

Bauuutek also added a small enclosure for placing animal mobs if players would like to, but the area could make a good spot for a small garden as well.

3) Multi-Story Trading Hall

For players who want to keep their build horizontally small, they can try building up vertically (Image via Spudetti/Youtube)

Although many Minecraft players enjoy creating long trading halls, it doesn't hurt to build a trading hall vertically. This design incorporates two floors complete with villagers of different professions and a nice arched entrance that leads down into the hall.

The structure possesses the pleasant lighting of lanterns and incorporates small hedge planters made of slabs and leaf blocks at the entrance, which is a great touch. The build is primarily made of varied types of wooden planks, meaning it shouldn't be difficult to construct once Minecraft players have chopped down a few trees.

2) Guild Trading Hall

This trading hall brings a lot of personality from a trading guild aesthetic (Image via ShadenCraft)

This trading hall is an excellent pick for Minecraft fans who love a medieval touch to their builds. It takes after the guilds of craftsmen during the middle ages and has a lot of decorations to accent the trading stalls.

Fletcher villagers are flanked by armor stands holding bows, while bows and crossbows can be placed on the walls via item frames. There are even a few maps placed on walls, making for a unique trading hall creation. This build doesn't suit fletcher villagers either, as it has more than enough space to accommodate any villager a Minecraft player needs.

1) Mega Trading Hall

This build is massive, appealing, and even facilitates other functions for players (Image via Mossy-Chitons/tumblr)

A huge, near-cathedral-type build as a trading hall, this mega build is gorgeous and functional. Minecraft players have multiple floors open for trading, a wonderful skylight up top, and even crafting/enchanting blocks available for players to immediately turn about after trading and make the items they might need.

The trading hall's entranceway and front-facing exterior (Image via Mossy-Chitons/tumblr)

The exterior and interior feature nether planks, which can be a little tougher to get, but they look excellent with the stone bricks, cobblestone, and wooden logs present within and without. This trading hall is extravagant and won't be easy to build, but the visual and trading benefits speak for themselves.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

