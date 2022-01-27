5 best medieval mods for Minecraft

Modded Minecraft has always been a popular way to enjoy the game. Part of what makes modding so fun is that mods come in all shapes and sizes and no two mods are identical to each other.

One of the most popular themes of Minecraft mods is those that have a medieval theme to them. These mods typically play an ode to historic times and are enjoyable due to their rustic nature that fits in well with the style of Minecraft survival.

Top 5 Medieval themed mods to try for Minecraft

5) Mine & Blade: Battlegear 2

Download Here

Starting off this list is a recreation of the highly popular Battlegear mod. This mod takes the original Battlegear concept but enhances it with a much more updated and fledged out system.

For those unfamiliar, the Battlegear series of mods focuses on providing a balanced and interesting weapon system, providing incredible combat with dual wielding and shield mechanics.

4) Overlord Mod

Download Here

The Overlord Mod is a highly interesting concept that sets out to copy the popular Overlord games. In a nutshell, this mod essentially allows players to raise armies of skeletons to defend their base.

Skeletons can be given orders, which can include fighting behaviors and also what to do when they’re not in battle. All in all, this is a rather neat medieval mod allowing players to take the role of a seasoned general commanding their huge army.

3) Rustic

Download Here

Up next is Rustic, one of the most popular Minecraft mods ever created thanks to its incredible 26 million unique downloads. The theme of this mod is centered around adding new Medieval style content into the game. It does this through implementing a variety of new features and overhauling existing gameplay features.

There's a myriad of notable medieval style features added thanks to this expansive mod, but some of the most impressive include a new alchemy system, new crops, a new brewing system and many new decorative blocks.

2) Age Of Weapons Mod

Download Here

Boasting an eye-watering 500,000 unique downloads over its lifespan, the Age of Weapons mod is surely one of the best Minecraft medieval themed mods out there.

This mod has 299 new items, ranging from simple blocks to intricate and highly detailed tools and weaponry. All of the new items which this mod implements are based on different periods of time, ranging from the stone age all the way into the futuristic era. Though this is not just a medieval mod exclusively, it has a great deal of weapons from the medieval era that are definitely fun to play around with.

1) MedievalCraft

Download Here

Coming in at number one is the "MedievalCraft" mod. This mod was designed from the ground up to incorporate as many medieval themed features as possible. It is also regularly updated and includes a huge plethora of content for players to enjoy.

Furthermore, fans of Minecraft combat will love this mod as there are 48 new weapons and armor included, each of which are completely unique and exclusive to this mod. There are also seven new medieval themed structures and nine new medieval themed mobs for players to come across during their adventures.

Edited by Danyal Arabi