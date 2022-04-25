7 best Minecraft fence designs for 2022

Fences in Minecraft are a great way to keep some things in while keeping others out, and they can be made in many different designs to suit a player's decoration tastes.

With so many different designs for fences in Minecraft, players have a wide range of decorative choices at their disposal. 2022 is also a year that has seen many Minecraft builders and decorators come up with some great designs to implement into builds.

Regardless of whether players are new, veterans, or are returning to the game after a lapse in playing, there are some truly intriguing wall designs worth looking into for future builds this year.

Minecraft: Interesting fence designs that players should try out in 2022 builds

1) Hedge/fence combo

A design utilizing both standard fenceblocks and leaf blocks from nearby trees (Image via Decorativist)

There's nothing quite like adding greenery to a Minecraft build, and the same can be said of fences. This particular build doesn't take much past some standard fence blocks, some leaf blocks that can be obtained from trees, and a few fence gate blocks. Players can simply build this with two parallel lines of fence blocks, then add the leaf blocks in between.

For a nice elevated look, players can also utilize fence gate blocks to create a 'crest' over the top of the fence's entryway. The beauty of this build is its simplicity and low resource cost.

2 )Brick and iron fence

This design requires more resources, but looks both modern and urban (Image via Mojang)

A great modern look for Minecraft builders hoping to create areas such as parks in their cities, the brick and iron design requires a little more effort but can really make an area much more enticing.

Iron bars are the primary blocks incorporated in the fencing, with pillars of brick and polished granite (capped with sandstone slabs) placed periodically or at junctures such as corners. Compared to standard wooden fence designs, this build is a substantial step-up. However, it may not fit every build's esthetic, so Minecraft players may have to ensure the build is right for the location.

3) Wooden lantern fence

This creation is more akin to a wall but uses block diversity to create a very visually-appealing fence (Image via Mojang)

Utilizing multiple types of wood and logs as well as leaves, fencing, stone brick, buttons, doors, and lanterns, this fence build is complex but gorgeous to behold. One might even consider it more of a wall than a fence, but it still serves the purpose of fencing either way.

The lanterns make for an excellent touch, ensuring a steady light level along the entirety of the fencing. With this build, players can help ensure that hostile mobs don't appear alongside the interior (or even exterior) of their walls. The fence also looks lovely at night, which is a substantial plus.

4) Dinosaur fencing

The second variant of redditor Joe_who_is_yuri's dinosaur fencing build (Image via u/Joe_who_is_yuri/Reddit)

Fans of Jurassic Park should get a kick out of this Minecraft build. Built primarily with stone bricks, standard stone, iron bars, redstone lamps, smooth stone blocks, redstone torches, and a little yellow and black wool, this fence should be great at keeping out any hostile presence.

Minecraft players may not need to keep dinosaurs out of their villages or homes, but the build still makes for an excellent fencing for top-secret compounds or military-styled builds.

5) Blackstone and chains

This build makes for a more foreboding feeling (Image via u/RS_Playz/Reddit)

Primarily built with Minecraft's blackstone blocks, this build from Reddit is a great fit for more sinister looking locations like dark castles or wizard towers. Instead of using traditional fencing, chains are strewn between blackstone pillars. Iron trapdoors are also placed above the chains, making for a much darker and somewhat industrial appearance.

This fencing certainly won't fit a lot of builds, but it does a great job at looking imposing with an edge of danger to it.

6) Copper and chains

Bringing copper and lightning rods together makes for a pleasing fence (Image via u/Innocent_Cinnamon/Reddit)

Copper as a material admittedly doesn't have a ton of use in Minecraft at the moment, but this build uses it to great effect. Combined with standard chains, players can create a visually-appealing fence by using copper blocks (ideally waxed) as fence posts.

Lightning rods are then placed on the sides of the posts, facing each other. Lastly, players can string chains between them. This should keep undesirable hostile mobs out while also having a very unique appearance among fences.

7) Modern wood and iron fence

This fencing strikes a great balance between ease of building and visual appearance (Image via u/OneAutumnLief/Reddit)

Utilizing little more than stripped wood, wooden plank slabs, iron bars, and some leaf blocks, this Minecraft fence is easy to construct and looks great. It fits a wide variety of builds and is pleasing to the eye without requiring a ton of work on the Minecraft player's part.

The iron and leaf blocks are truly the only resources that require much effort at all, making this fence an easy build that significantly improves a location's appearance when upgrading over standard fences.

