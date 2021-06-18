How to build a prison cell in Minecraft

Minecraft Prison Cell

Minecraft provides players with several different activities to do within the Minecraft world. The game allows players to build structures in great detail and explore a large variety of geographic terrain.

Prison cells in Minecraft are not that common as most players don't want to spend their time creating one. Prison cells are located in strongholds and are mostly composed of stone bricks.

Minecraft players can make their own prison cells using a few easy to find materials. Players will just need stone bricks of any sort, mossy or cracked stone work, iron doors, iron bars, redstone dust, torches, and a level surface.

Guide to prison building in Minecraft

What is needed

(Image via Reddit)

To start building a prison, players will need to gather stone bricks, which players can craft by placing cobble stone inside a furnace and smelting it. This will create stone blocks. Players will then need to place four stone blocks into the crafting menu to make a brick.

After creating stone bricks, players will need to make the doors and bars which are just constructed out of iron. Players can find iron bars inside strongholds or they can craft the iron bars using six iron ingots.

Iron doors in Minecraft can be crafted using six iron ingots. Players will need to place the iron ingots vertically in the last two rows of the crafting menu. To create the bars, they need to be placed vertically in the bottom two rows of the crafting table.

Players may also want to make a redstone lever in order to open and close the cell doors.

How to make it

(Image via Reddit)

Players should start by building the redstone fence first. The video above provides a clear description of the process. Next players should place sticky pistons in the ground and allow the iron bars to sit on them to open and close.

Players will then need to create a fence post using the sticky pistons. Place these pistons two blocks out from the hole in the ground in both directions. Players will then want to place iron bars right next to the pistons.

Players will then want to place a torch on the ground on each side of the posts. The torch should be right next to the bottom piston. Players will then need to place a stone brick right above the torch to close in the fence.

Minecraft players will then need to start building the roof platform and place two sticky pistons right above the 2 x 3 hole in the ground. These pistons will allow the fence bars to point downward.

Once the roof is finished, players will need to place restone dust on each block, allowing the pistons to activate and close the fence.

For amazing Minecraft videos, do "Subscribe" to Sportskeeda's newly launched YouTube Channel!

Edited by david.benjamin