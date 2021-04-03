Playing Minecraft involves a whole lot of mining and exploration. Caves in Minecraft are similar to caves in real life. Players will come across many types of stones while exploring caves.

Granite is an igneous rock found naturally below height level 79. These blocks generate in different vein sizes but are larger than ore veins. Players can buy polished granite from journeyman mason villagers. Granite is also generated in desert villages and as part of coral reefs in Minecraft.

This article discusses some of the best uses for granite in Minecraft.

Top 5 uses for granite in Minecraft

#5 - Turn diorite into granite

Many Minecraft players consider diorite to be one of the ugliest blocks in Minecraft. Diorite is not the most suitable block for building in Minecraft. It is white and has black spots all over it. Players can turn their diorite into granite using one nether quartz.

#4 - Building

Creative players can implement granite blocks beautifully in their Minecraft worlds. Granite has a pinkish texture due to high potassium feldspar. Players can mix it with other blocks of similar colors, like bricks and acacia planks, and bring detailing and gradients to their builds.

#3 - Trading

Some players may not know that granite can be traded for emeralds. All those granite blocks lying in their chests are simply piles of emeralds. Journeyman mason villagers can buy 16 granite blocks for one emerald. Players can turn an unemployed villager into a mason by placing a stone cutter near him.

Trade prices can be reduced by zombifying the mason and curing him. Using emeralds, players can buy enchanted books, armours, weapons, tools, and more.

#2 - Note Blocks

Players can create their own music using note blocks in Minecraft. There are various types of musical instruments and sounds available through note blocks in Minecraft. The type of sound depends on the block below the note block.

Granite block produces a "bass drum" sound. Players can use it to make some cool beat tunes for their bases.

#1 - Crafting granite stairs, slabs, walls and its polished variants

Just like other types of stone blocks, players can craft different blocks using granite. Players can make granite slabs by placing three granite horizontally on a crafting table.

Granite is also used for crafting stairs and walls in Minecraft. Players can use stone cutters to make the exact amount of materials required.

Players can turn four granites into four polished granites. Polished granite is suitable for building and is available as slabs and stairs as well.