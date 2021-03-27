Diorite in Minecraft is a very common block for players to find. Diorite usually generates inside large caves and ravines. This block is easy to spot and players will usually find it along with cobblestone and andesite.

Diorite is a light grayish color with darker gray/black spots in it. This block is not used very much by players in Minecraft because there is not really anything useful that players can do with it, but there are still some ways Diorite can be resourceful!

Players can use diorite to craft certain blocks and can also use it for construction purposes. Players should note that this block is mostly only found in the overworld unless crafted.

In this article, players will learn the top 5 uses of diorite in Minecraft!

5 Most common uses of diorite in Minecraft

Diorite Stairs

(Image via Minecraft Forum)

Minecraft Players can craft diorite stairs in Minecraft and use them as stairs to a house that they are building. Players in Minecraft tend to build a house near their desired location to save a spawn point and a place to secure all of their loot.

Players can craft diorite stairs out of six blocks. Six diorites will create four sets of stairs in the box to the right of the crafting grid. Players can place these as steps into their house as both an entrance to the house and decoration because of the cool design that diorite has!

Diorite Slabs

(Image via Reddit)

In order for players to create slabs, they will need to place three blocks of diorite inside the crafting menu. Three whole blocks will create six diorite slabs on the right block of the crafting menu.

Diorite slabs can be used to place as a floor for players if they wish to have that kind of floor, or it can also be used to create andesite using one block of diorite and one block of cobblestone.

Diorite walls

(Image via McBasic on YouTube)

Diorite walls in Minecraft are one of the ways players can use the block s decoration aspect. Players can craft walls by placing six blocks of full diorite into the crafting menu.

These diorite walls can serve as a substitute for cobblestone walls when players are crafting a house. These blocks also have the same blast resistance as cobble stone, so players will be as protected as if they were using stone.

Polished Diorite

(Image via Waifu Simulator 27 on YouTube)

Players can use diorite to craft a polished version of the block that can be used as a really nice decorative flooring. Players can obtain polished blocks by trading with villagers or by placing four pieces of non polished diorite into the crafting menu.

Substitute for water bucket

When players are inside a cave they may come across a few blocks of diamonds, but a pool of lava is stopping them from getting them. If the player realized they did not bring a water bucket with them, they may think that they are out of luck, but not necessarily.

If players have no water source or iron near them they will not be able to turn the lava into obsidian. Luckily, if players have diorite they can use it to build a path over the lava.

Diorite does not take fire damage in Minecraft, and it doesn't sink in lava. Players can use it to get across to where they want to go without stepping in the lava.