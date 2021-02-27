Blackstone in Minecraft is a darker colored variant of cobblestone used for building, crafting tools, and more.

Mojang added Blackstone to Minecraft during the version 1.16 update, and the darker cobblestone alternative can typically only be found in the Nether. Still, there are ways to gather it in the overworld if needed.

Blackstone can occasionally be found around ruined Nether Portals, which spawn in the overworld. This is the only way to find it without going into the Nether, but there is still a chance a ruined portal will spawn without any Blackstone.

For players to gather a large amount of the stone, they will need to venture into the Nether.

Where to find Blackstone in Minecraft

In the Nether

Blackstone is usually found in the Nether's basalt desert biome (Image via Minecraft)

Blackstone is typically only found in Minecraft in the Nether, a different hell-like dimension that players can enter through a Nether Portal.

To build a Nether Portal, players will need to craft a 2x3 rectangle out of obsidian, then light the obsidian on fire. The easiest way to do this is by using flint and steel.

Advertisement

Once players are in the Nether, Blackstone is usually found in the basalt desert biome within the Nether. Blackstone can also spawn anywhere underground or below the surface of a lava sea, all in the Nether.

Using Blackstone

Blackstone can be made into slabs and stairs (Image via Minecraft)

Gamers can use Blackstone just like cobblestone in Minecraft. They only need a wooden pickaxe to mine Blackstone, and it can be used to craft stone tools, furnaces, and more.

Blackstone can even be made into slabs and stairs. The stone is popular to use while building, as it has similar textures to cobblestone, but it is significantly darker.

Keep in mind that, despite the stone being darker, any tools crafted with Blackstone will look like regular stone tools. The tools do not become darker.