Lanterns in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Lanterns were added to Minecraft in update 1.14. They are a great substitute for overused torches and serve as a decent light source for players in the game.

Players will be pleased to know that lanterns are very cheap to craft. To craft a lantern, players only need some iron nuggets and a torch.

Also read: 5 best features of Minecraft Education Edition that players should know about

Obtaining a lantern in Minecraft

Naturally spawning lanterns and a cat (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players will need eight iron nuggets and one torch to craft a lantern. They can also replace the torch with a Soul Torch to create a Soul Lantern.

As seen in the image above, players can also occasionally find naturally spawned lanterns. Naturally spawning lanterns can only be found attached to buildings in a Snowy Tundra village and inside Bastion Remnants found in the Nether.

Apprentice-level Librarian Villagers have a 50% chance (Bedrock Edition) or a 66.7% chance (Java Edition) of trading one lantern for one emerald.

The quick video above explains how Minecraft players can craft a lantern in detail.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor creates data pack which allows players to customize fish

Features of lanterns in Minecraft

More naturally spawned lanterns in a Snowy Tundra Village (Image via Minecraft)

The lantern is one of the brightest light blocks in Minecraft, with a light level of 15. It is slightly brighter than a torch, which has a light level of 14.

A lantern must be mined with a pickaxe or else nothing will drop. If its supporting block is broken with a pickaxe, the lantern itself will drop.

Players should note that a soul lantern can repel the pesky piglins found in the Nether.

Also read: 5 best potions to use during the Ender Dragon fight in Minecraft