Lanterns in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Lanterns were added to Minecraft in update 1.14. They are a great substitute for overused torches and serve as a decent light source for players in the game.
Players will be pleased to know that lanterns are very cheap to craft. To craft a lantern, players only need some iron nuggets and a torch.
Obtaining a lantern in Minecraft
Minecraft players will need eight iron nuggets and one torch to craft a lantern. They can also replace the torch with a Soul Torch to create a Soul Lantern.
As seen in the image above, players can also occasionally find naturally spawned lanterns. Naturally spawning lanterns can only be found attached to buildings in a Snowy Tundra village and inside Bastion Remnants found in the Nether.
Apprentice-level Librarian Villagers have a 50% chance (Bedrock Edition) or a 66.7% chance (Java Edition) of trading one lantern for one emerald.
The quick video above explains how Minecraft players can craft a lantern in detail.
Features of lanterns in Minecraft
The lantern is one of the brightest light blocks in Minecraft, with a light level of 15. It is slightly brighter than a torch, which has a light level of 14.
A lantern must be mined with a pickaxe or else nothing will drop. If its supporting block is broken with a pickaxe, the lantern itself will drop.
Players should note that a soul lantern can repel the pesky piglins found in the Nether.
