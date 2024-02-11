How to get and use wind charge in Minecraft

With every new Minecraft update, the developers at Mojang keep adding cool stuff to the game. In the latest Minecraft test version, called snapshot 24w06a, players can try out a new attack from the new breeze mob. This could shake up the game by adding fresh combat and parkour challenges, which have been the same for a while.

In this article, you'll learn how to find and use the wind charge in Minecraft.

Wind charge Minecraft guide: How to obtain, uses, and more

Not too long ago, the breeze was introduced as a brand new mob residing exclusively in the new trial chambers structure. As the name suggests, the mob is analogous to the existing blaze mob, with its abilities and design further emphasizing this relationship.

In the latest Java snapshot 24w06a, players can obtain a new item called the wind charge upon slaying the breeze. This is a new ranged weapon that is strikingly different from any other weapon in the game.

Breeze drop

Wind charge in the inventory (Image via Mojang)

Upon its demise, the breeze drops at least four to six wind charges. Since it's very easy to use up multiple wind charges without dealing a substantial amount of damage, the wind charge becomes a slightly expensive weapon. The fact that the breeze is an uncommon mob adds to the rarity of the dropped item.

The peculiar aspect of the wind charge is that Looting enchantment does not affect the amount dropped. Some players speculate that this might be a bug and subject to change in a future snapshot.

However, if this remains unchanged in the stable version, the wind charge will become a rather special weapon that players should only use occasionally.

Uses

Wind charge primarily serves as a ranged weapon in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang)

The wind charge's main function is to serve as an expensive alternative to the bow and arrow. When a target is hit, it sustains a small amount of damage and experiences knockback. There's also a 10-second cooldown between each wind charge attack.

In addition to combat, the wind charge can also be found in the tools & utilities section of the creative mode menu. This is because it can function as a tool to interact with specific items such as doors, levers, and buttons.

When used directly beneath the player, wind charge enables them to jump higher than usual. This could be a game-changer in general parkour or when exploring dangerous areas because higher jumps will enable players to escape certain tough situations, such as when surrounded by mobs in a deep underground cave.

Its ability to not only function as a ranged weapon but also activate items from a distance sets it apart from any other ranged weapon in Minecraft.