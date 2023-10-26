How to craft new copper blocks in Minecraft 1.21 update

Mojang Studios recently announced the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update, which will come with new copper and tuff blocks. A few days ago, they released a snapshot of the 23w43a version, where they added these new blocks for players to test. Since copper and tuff were materials that did not have many features and variants, their new blocks were a welcome addition. They were initially announced at Mojang's live event on October 15, 2023.

Since they have been added to the snapshot version and are available for everyone, here are the crafting recipes for all the new copper blocks.

Crafting recipes for new copper blocks coming to Minecraft 1.21 update

Crafting recipe for copper door

A copper door requires six blocks of copper in two vertical columns (Image via Mojang)

You will finally be able to make copper doors in the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update. To craft a new one, you will need six blocks of copper, which can be crafted with nine copper ingots. Blocks of copper must be placed adjacent to each other in two columns. It is similar to how other wooden and iron doors are crafted in the game. Once done, it will yield three copper doors.

The same crafting recipe is followed for different oxidation variants of copper and even for waxed versions.

Crafting recipe for copper trapdoor

Crafting recipe for copper trapdoor that is coming soon to Minecraft 1.21 update (Image via Mojang)

Similar to other trapdoors made with wood and iron, Mojang has now introduced copper doors for the 1.21 update. These trapdoors are crafted using six blocks of copper placed horizontally and adjacent to each other.

The crafting recipe for new copper trapdoors is similar to their oxidized and waxed variants.

Crafting recipe for copper grate

Copper grates are a new kind of block coming to Minecraft 1.21 update (Image via Mojang)

Other than copper doors and trapdoors, copper grates are a new kind of block introduced by Mojang. They can be crafted using four brass coils of copper placed in a diamond shape on the crafting table. Once crafted, they will have several small holes on each facet of the block.

As usual, the crafting configuration will be the same for oxidized and waxed variants of copper grate.

Crafting recipe for chiseled copper

Crafting recipe for chiseled copper blocks coming to Minecraft 1.21 update (Image via Mojang)

Chiseled copper blocks are another new type of copper block. Their crafting recipe is two cut copper slabs placed vertically on a crafting table. Cut copper slabs can be made with three cut copper blocks placed horizontally. The latter are made up of four regular blocks of copper. They have a unique design that could make them one of the most popular decorative building blocks.

Crafting recipe for copper bulbs

Copper bulbs are new light-emitting blocks in the Minecraft 1.21 update (Image via Mojang)

Copper bulbs are also new light-emitting blocks that can be crafted in the snapshot 23w43a. These will be redstone activated; hence, their crafting recipe consists of three blocks of copper, one redstone dust, and one blaze rod. All three blocks of copper and redstone dust must be placed in a diamond shape, while the blaze rod must be in the center.