How to get Minecraft TikTok cape

There are three different capes unveiled for the 15th-anniversary celebration of Mojang's sandbox sensation: a Minecraft TikTok cape, a Twitch cape, and a generic creeper face cape. There's very little known about these capes right now, but thanks to a few X posts from content creator ECKOSOLDIER, there's a bit of information to go off of.

These posts make up nearly everything currently known about the anniversary capes (Image via ECKOSOLDIER/X)

Detailed below is everything that's currently known about obtaining the elusive new Minecraft TikTok cap, which is rendered beautifully in the faux 3D effect the app's logo is known for.

Steps to get the Minecraft TikTok cape

1) Set up a TikTok account

The TikTok signup page (Image via TikTok)

The first thing you'll need to do to get the Minecraft TikTok cape is set up a TikTok account. Make sure to also install the mobile app, as the desktop version of the social media platform doesn't properly display pop-up quests and objectives.

2) Watch content and engage with comments

Comment byu/AMinecraftPerson from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Assuming these capes are handled the same way as the recent Minecraft cherry blossom items and frog outfit, there will be a few different steps you'll need to go through to get a code.

First, watch live TikToks based on Minecraft. The list of creators that Mojang will be working with is yet to be announced, so there's no telling which of the game's best content creators will be included.

You'll also need to engage with chat during these livestreams to prove you're actually there and aren't a bot. As user JammyBails points out, this might even involve making multiple comments featuring a key phrase. This will eventually unlock a 5x5 code, needed to obtain the Minecraft TikTok cape.

3) Use code to redeem the cape

The redeem spot for both social media-based anniversary capes on the official website (Image via Mojang)

The code is what actually unlocks the Minecraft TikTok cape. Head to the official Minecraft website's redeem page and input the code into the section for the cape.

This will unlock the cape and add it to the Bedrock Character Creator, alongside any other items bought from the Minecraft Marketplace or gained through the Marketplace Pass.

Other anniversary capes

The Twitch exclusive and generic 15th anniversary cape designs (Images via Mojang)

As mentioned previously, the Minecraft TikTok cape isn't the only one being added as part of the game's 15th anniversary. The others are a purple heart cape exclusive to Twitch users and the previously mentioned creeper face cape.

It's worth noting that, according to ECKOSOLDIER, only the iconic Minecraft creeper face cape will be available to Java Edition users. This is most likely due to the fact that the Twitch and Minecraft TikTok capes are both character creator items. Since Java doesn't have a character creator like Bedrock, these capes are missing.