10 best free maps on Minecraft Marketplace

One of the biggest differences between Minecraft's Java and Bedrock Editions is how they handle community-created content. While the former has always had free mods and modpacks, the latter has remained locked to what's available via the Marketplace. And while recent Minecraft additions, such as addons, have brought mods closer to Bedrock than ever, the difference is still there.

That's what makes the free content on the Marketplace so successful; it feels more similar to Java Edition content, which is totally free for players. Detailed below are the 10 best free maps available on Bedrock Edition, for players a little light on Minecraft Minecoins due to the ongoing spring sale.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinions.

Minecraft Marketplace's 10 best free maps

1) Monkey King & Mythic Beasts

Creator: Next Studio

The Monkey King & Mythic Beasts world is a truly incredible experience. Released as part of the Minecraft 2024 Chinese New Year celebration, Next Studio went above and beyond with this amazing world. The map sees players take on the identity of Sun Wukong, or the Monkey King, who needs to team up with a powerful phoenix to defend the Sky Palace from the Demon Army.

The animations, models, textures, and story are all very well put together and make for a compelling experience that's one of the Marketplace's best.

2) Emerald Tycoon

Creator: Razzleberries

Emerald Tycoon makes this list due to being the only free tycoon game available on the marketplace. Such games typically see players making money, or in this case, emeralds, to spend on upgrading future income. This one has a fun Minecraft twist, revolving around emeralds and rebuilding a ruined village, as well as adding a bit of base building. There's even a combat arena for when tycooning gets boring.

3) Rising Lava Parkour

The spawn area for this map is gorgeous to look at (Image via Mojang Studios)

Creator: Dodo Studios

Rising Lava Parkour is an amazing free parkour world that sees players forced to complete parkour courses to avoid an ever-rising floor of lava. These are well designed, both visually and in terms of gameplay, as the levels are all difficult but not to the point of frustration. This is a great map for players who enjoy a good challenge.

4) Planet Earth III

Creator: Mojang

This world might be educational, but that doesn't mean it's boring. Planet Earth III is a world based on the incredible Planet Earth documentary series, in which players will travel around to different environments and play out snippets of the game of life called survival for different animals. This map is a genuine work of art, and it's as beautiful as the source material it's based on.

5) Terra Swoop Force

Creator: Noxcrew

Terra Swoop Force is an older Marketplace map, but it remains one of the best. This map is a series of elytra flight courses that players need to navigate while crashing as little as possible.

The map remains one of the best available due to the beauty of the levels as well as the dedication of the developers, who just put out a more modern remaster of the map once again for free, replacing the much older original.

6) Monster Attack: Nian

Creator: Next Studio

Next Studio also created Monster Attack: Nian, which is quite similar to Monkey King & Mythic Beasts. Monster Attack: Nian sees players exploring more traditional Chinese folklore, this time working to defend a peaceful village from the attack monster Nian. There are special weapons, NPCs, and even the ability to ride Nian once defeated.

This world has just as much love and care put into it as Next Studio's previously mentioned work and is definitely deserving of a mention.

7) Simburbia

Creator: Jigarbov Productions

Simburbia is one of the most unique Marketplace maps out there, converting the game from a traditional survival experience to a city builder. Players will need to expand carefully, all the while preparing to recover from any natural disasters that may occur, which can even include Minecraft-themed catastrophes like massive exploding creepers.

8) 10 Years of Minecraft

Creator: Blockworks

One of the biggest milestones in all of Minecraft's long development history has been its 10th anniversary. And as part of the massive celebration across all the different platforms of the game, Mojang partnered with Blockworks to release this map.

It's truly an ode to the game, showcasing many different redstone contraptions and featuring a huge mob garden to wander through and explore. The sights are also all incredibly detailed and built, and there are even easter eggs and secrets scattered around to find.

9) Hermitcraft Season 9 Map

There's even a prepared spawn area to get started exploring (Image via Mojang Studios)

Creator: Hermitcraft

Hermitcraft is a highly popular Minecraft YouTube server series, currently in its 10th season. And as a way to celebrate a recent Minecraft Bedrock spring sale, Hermitcraft agreed to convert their entire season 9 map to Bedrock and release it for free. This is a great way to get a glimpse at these amazing builds, even if some of the more advanced Minecraft farms might have broken upon conversion.

10) Ancient Egypt

Creator: Fall Studios

Ancient Egypt is an amazing educational map available on the Marketplace. Players are taken through a series of incredible builds styled around ancient Egypt, all while interactive NPCs give out interesting information and help players learn.

Unsurprisingly, these builds are very well realized, which helps with the educational aspect, as these structures are easily recognizable from their real-world counterparts. This is what one of Minecraft's best desert seeds should look like.