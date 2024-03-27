5 best things to buy in Minecraft Marketplace Spring Sale

Minecraft Bedrock's Marketplace has seen a lot of revamps and releases recently, including Java-like mods coming in the form of add-ons, the marketplace pass making content more accessible, and most recently, a large sale. While minor sales and celebrations are pretty common, sales at this scale and at discounts this great are much less common.

This makes the current sale, which ends on April 2, 2024, a great chance to pick up amazing content for cheap. Five of the best options available to players are detailed below, along with their discounted minecoin price.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

The Minecraft Marketplace Spring Sale's five best items

1) Infinity skyblock

Sale price: 556

Infinity Skyblock is a custom skyblock survival mode created by Jigarbov Productions. Skyblocks are classic takes on traditional worlds where players are restricted to dangerous islands stranded above the void, where a single mistake can mean losing an entire inventory.

Infinity Skyblock separates itself from the competition by offering a super cool and expansive experience. The sky is not barren like normal but instead dotted with seed-based skyblocks to bridge to, explore, loot, and settle. As the name suggests, there is nearly unlimited content, as it's all randomly generated.

This is similar to the infinite dimensions from the 2020 Minecraft April Fools snapshot. This makes Infinity Skyblock a great choice to pick up on sale for how many hours of playtime it can offer.

2) Insanecraft Pack 1.5

Sale Price: 1132

InsaneCraft Pack 1.5, by Spark Universe, is a custom survival expansion flush with content and openly brags about being the most expansive expansion to Survival on the Minecraft Marketplace. This item is also interesting for being an official port of the InsaneCraft Minecraft Java Modpack of the same name.

Some of the content includes new items to craft and find, more than 50 dragons to tame, new portals, TNT, hostile mobs, bosses, and even planes and cars. There's truly something for every type of player within this incredible overhaul.

3) SURVIVAL BUT THE WORLD EXPANDS

Sale Price: 663

SURVIVAL BUT THE WORLD EXPANDS, created by Mythicus, is an interesting survival challenge that will force even veteran players to think outside the box. The gimmick of the world is that the Minecraft world border keeps the player in a tiny area, with custom achievements causing the world border to expand. If players can complete these challenges, the world border will return to normal.

Minecraft's best seeds normally require players to be able to travel freely between structures and biomes, so being constricted to such a small area leads to creative thinking that will surely make players better. And maybe some tips and tricks to learn will even be useful outside of the strange constraints of this challenge,

4) 200 Mobs

This content pack adds a crazy range of new mobs. (Image via Mojang)

Sale price: 897

200 Mobs, created by Cyclone, adds, as the name gives away, 200 new mobs to Bedrock. The spread of different mobs is also interesting, including 53 ocean mobs, 40 zoo animals, 33 dinosaurs, 29 dragons, 25 zombies and skeletons, 11 ultra mobs, and more than a dozen new bosses.

This range of inclusions means that this discounted content pack will appeal to a wide range of players and themes. Given the number of new mobs, it should be no surprise that nearly every biome feels more alive. The combination of these themes should also lead to memorable and wacky survival experiences.

5) Lives

Lives is a great way to add a pseudo-hardcore mode to Minecraft. (Image via Mojang)

Sale Price: 556

Lives, by Dig Down Studios, adds a configurable lives option to Bedrock. This is an amazing option for players who enjoy harcore experiences since there's no telling when Mojang will add harcore to Minecraft Bedrock.

But this is also a great option for players wanting a more casual, hardcore experience, as antithetical as that might seem. But players can give themselves a limited number of lives, so that deal is eventually permanent, but there's also room for mistakes.

Lives also has an option for replenishing lives from killing bosses, encouraging players to farm these dangerous Minecraft mobs in a risk-reward gamble.