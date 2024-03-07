Minecraft Bedrock to receive Hardcore update later this year

After confirmation in a recent Minecraft preview that Hardcore Mode will be coming to Bedrock Edition, Mojang has elaborated further on when fans can expect to see the challenging game mode on Bedrock platforms. According to a monthly video published by Mojang, players can look forward to Bedrock Hardcore Mode's release later in 2024, though the specific day or month is unclear.

In a Minecraft Monthly video published on the game's channel on March 6, 2024, Vu Bui gave fans plenty of news on content arrivals. This included updated models and item drops for the bogged mob, new variants for wolf mobs, and the arrival of Hardcore Mode in Bedrock.

According to Bui, there's plenty of work to do before Hardcore arrives, but he did make sure to point out that it would be released in 2024.

Why Hardcore Mode for Minecraft Bedrock may take a while to arrive in 2024

Mojang's Vu Bui confirms Minecraft Hardcore on Bedrock at some point in 2024 (Image via Mojang)

The recent Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.80.20 stated that Hardcore Mode would arrive in future previews within its patch notes. However, Vu Bui's confirmation of its arrival in 2024 means that Mojang should introduce the game mode to Bedrock in the vanilla non-preview build at some point this year, though the specifics are still unclear.

Given the significant number of Minecraft Bedrock death bugs that have led to players dying in-game in random and inexplicable ways, Mojang is likely focusing on removing them before fully introducing Hardcore Mode. Otherwise, the in-game bugs would be a major problem that would likely upset fans significantly, considering the permanent death inherent in Hardcore Mode.

This was further supported before the Hardcore Mode announcement when multiple content creators, including Ibxtoycat, reported that, according to the creator Discord channel, Hardcore would arrive in Bedrock Previews.

During Ibxtoycat's initial post on X, the Mojang employee @CornerHardMC replied that Bedrock needed its death bugs fixed and Spectator Mode implemented beforehand.

Since Spectator Mode has already arrived as of Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.50, that leaves the bugs, which may take quite some time to address, given how many players have reported death glitches.

@CornerHardMC made it quite clear that Mojang's intent was for Hardcore Mode to be essentially identical to Java Edition before it made its way to Bedrock to ensure a smooth launch.

Hopefully, the course of the next several updates will finally address Bedrock Edition's egregious death bugs. However, in the meantime, players can at least look forward to Hardcore Mode arriving in experimental previews in the near future. This should allow them to provide feedback for Mojang to help them make sure everything is ready before Hardcore Mode reaches vanilla Bedrock.

For now, fans should keep their eyes on upcoming Bedrock previews for any developments. It likely won't be long before Hardcore Mode makes its way to these experimental betas for testing, and players should be able to get their fill of the challenging game mode well ahead of its official vanilla release.