Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.80.20 patch notes: Wolf armor revamps, armadillo changes, and more

Mojang Studios has released the Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.80.20 patch notes, and this beta update makes a lot of improvements to certain experimental features. The developers have patched up the wolf armor, armadillo, the vault, and more. All of these experimental features are slated to be released with the much-anticipated Minecraft 1.21 update.

The most notable change in the Bedrock 1.20.80.20 beta patch is that the wolf armor has almost reached its last stage of development. That suggests the final version of this item is going to be almost identical to the one in this Minecraft update. Along with that, the armadillo’s behavior has been tweaked as well. Here are the notes for the latest Minecraft patch.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.80.20 patch notes

The Minecraft vault is getting some tweaks (Image via Mojang Studios)

Experimental Features

Vault

Vault hit sound pitch corrected to match Java Edition

Updated Vault visuals

Trial Chambers

Trial Chambers will now be placed in the same location and configuration as Java Edition

Coming Soon: Hardcore Mode

This mode is in development for Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Features and bug fixes

Wolf Armor

Wolf Armor has been de-experimentified and is now available during normal gameplay

Wolf Armor in Minecraft can now be dyed

Wolf Armor now acts as a shield, absorbing most damage directed at the Wolf:

The Wolf Armor now has 64 durability

More cracks appear on the Wolf Armor as it takes more damage

If the Wolf Armor is dealt damage beyond 0 durability, it will break

But no worries, the Wolf Armor can now be repaired by using Armadillo Scutes on a sitting Wolf

Known Issue

Wolves wearing Wolf Armor don’t trigger post-damage invulnerability, resulting in the Wolf Armor being rapidly destroyed by continuous sources of damage, such as lava, Slimes, and Magma Cubes

Wolves

The collars of tamed Wolves are now properly shaded (MCPE-178351)

Wolves’ tails are now correctly positioned when sitting (MCPE-31121)

Armadillo

The Armadillo has been de-experimentified and is now available during normal gameplay

Breeding cooldown is no longer reset after roll-up

Spiders and Cave Spiders now fear Armadillos even when experiments are turned on (MCPE-178887)

Blocks

Sweet Berry Bush now drops up to 6 Sweet Berries when mined using a Fortune enchanted tool (MCPE-172622)

Fully grown Cocoa Pods now consistently drop 3 Cocoa Beans

Double Slabs can once again be created when stacking two of the same Slabs together (MCPE-179187)

Gameplay

Fixed vertical position of tamed Minecraft mobs from the clients/guests perspective after they teleport to their owner (MCPE-139168)

Horses and Boats no longer slide to unexpected previous locations upon mounting or dismounting

Realms Stories

Fixed an issue where the Realms Stories button would lose focus on the play screen

The Members and Timeline tabs are now limited to rendering at most 300 Realm players, to avoid performance issues on large Realms. All players will still be searchable in the Members tab

When adding a new story, the text box is no longer cleared when the player leaves the Add Story screen. Essentially, players can save a draft of their Story

When posting a Realm Story, the player’s avatar will only have the Online badge if they’re currently playing in a game hosted by a Realm

Fixed the Realms Stories ‘Opt In’ screen sometimes appearing visually broken

Fixed a bug where selecting the same screenshot again would de-select the screenshot instead of just keeping the selected one

Added screen reader narration to Realms Stories ‘Opt In’ screen

Added info button to Timeline tab

Updated description text of certain Realms Stories settings

Added unread story indicator on Story Feed tab

Added a Realms Stories page to How to Play section of Minecraft

User Interface

The feedback button has been moved from Main Menu to the Settings screen under the General tab with label “Help Center”

Added a toggle for enabling/disabling game tips and a button for restarting them in the Settings under the General section

Increased the time interval for showing a standard loading tip

Add “Import Retail Worlds” button to the Settings/Storage screen

Increased range for the “move up” button, such that you can now slide off slowly to the near buttons without stopping the movement (MCPE-178399)

Worlds imported in the new Play screen now has a space before the “(imported)” suffix (Preview only)

On touch devices, when items are swapped the icons now move in the correct direction

Custom Decorated Pots and dyed Banners are now rendered correctly in Crafter output slot

On touch devices, the selected item now has a blue background on all screens

Flying item animation is no longer missing in touch-screen versions of Beacon, Cartography, and Smithing Table screens

Technical Updates

API

Removed EntityHealableComponent.filters as they currently have no backing implementation

Fixing some component isValid methods where they didn’t properly return false in cases where the component had been removed from the Entity.

Added PaletteColor enum to beta for use with ItemColorComponent/ItemColor2Component

Added ItemColor2Component to beta for reading minecraft:color2

Setting a dynamic property with a key larger than 32kb now will result in an exception

Blocks

“sapling” block is now split into unique instances: “oak_sapling”, “spruce_sapling”, “birch_sapling”, “jungle_sapling”, “acacia_sapling” and “dark_oak_sapling”.

“coral_fan” block is now split into unique instances: “tube_coral_fan”, “brain_coral_fan”, “bubble_coral_fan”, “fire_coral_fan” and “horn_coral_fan”

Cameras

Added the “extend_player_rendering” camera component which allows for players (and any entities they are connected to through riding and leashes) to be rendered even if they are beyond the max entity render distance

Added “extend_player_rendering” component to the “minecraft:free” camera

This component is intended to be an enhancement and improvement to current functionality and as such will be “set to true” by default

Setting this component to false will remove the added rendering capability. Documentation will be undated prior to release

The server now sends chunks and actors around the camera to the client if that information already exists on the server even when the camera is placed far away from the player

Components

The “interact” component’s fields “equip_item_slot” and “drop_item_slot” now support both armor and inventory slots:

Armor slots are specified as ‘slot.armor.head’, ‘slot.armor.chest’, ‘slot.armor.legs’, and ‘slot.armor.feet’

Inventory slots are specified as positive numbers, now expressed as strings

This change requires a world version of 1.20.80 or higher

Added “repair_entity_item” field to the “interact” component, which allows to repair an item in one of the entity’s inventory or armor slots

Editor

Added support for addImage to property pane

Added icon property to IPropertyItemOptionsButton API to display icons in buttons

Added the concept of WidgetManager and CustomWidget - allowing the server to instantiate in-world widgets which should facilitate manipulation of world tools. We currently only support CustomWidgets (which are server-driven Custom Entities)

Adjusted default editor UI scale to optimize screen space

Entity Filters

Added new entity filter “is_sitting”, which checks if the entity is sitting

Added new entity filter “has_damaged_equipment”, which checks if the entity has a certain damaged piece of equipment in the specified slot

Molang

Added new query “query.armor_slot_damage”, which returns the damage value of the armor item in the specified slot

Stability and Performance

Removed FilterTextPacket

Experimental Technical Updates

Blocks

Added ‘minecraft:custom_components’ block component under the Beta APIs feature flag

Commands

Fixed /hud command so that changes only effect the targeted player(s)

Graphical

Partially fixed full block shapes (e.g. Redstone Lamps, Froglights, Glowstone, etc.) that are marked as point lights in resource packs in the Deferred Technical Preview. They can still be turned into point lights, but will not have occlusion/shadows

Added a dedicated quality slider for Point Light Shadows in the Deferred Video Settings menu

Added a new feature to the lighting model in the Deferred Technical Preview: Sub Surface Scattering. This effect approximates rays of light passing through translucent surfaces. For now, this feature is limited to only affect Leaves

Increased the contrast and saturation of the world in the Deferred Technical Preview

API

Block Custom Components – see https://learn.microsoft.com/minecraft/creator/Documents/CustomComponents

Added BlockComponentStepOnEvent for beta

Added BlockRegistry for beta

Added WorldInitializeBeforeEvent

Added BlockCustomComponent

Creator Settings menu has a new option to automatically connect the debugger on world load (or /reload). This will make it easier to set (and catch) breakpoints at load and avoids the hassle of typing out the debugger slash command

Added class ListBlockVolume which extends BaseBlockVolume - A volume that stores multiple block locations

Structure

Renamed class StructureTemplate to Structure

Added read-only property size: Vector3 - Returns the size of the structure in blocks

Added function getBlockPermutation(location: Vector3): BlockPermutation | undefined; - Returns the block permutation at the given location within the structure

Added function isValid(): boolean - Returns false if the structure has been deleted

Added function getIsWaterlogged(location: Vector3): boolean; - Returns whether the block at the given location is waterlogged

For more details regarding the Hardcore Mode and Wolf Armor, you can visit the official site for Minecraft.