Recently, a Minecraft Redditor showcased how they died mid-air while gliding down in the End realm with the help of their Elytra. Even though the sandbox title is over a decade old, there are still several bugs that constantly pop up. Thankfully, Mojang is usually on top of these bugs and glitches, but they still irritate players for several days or months before they are fixed by the developer.

Moreover, the number of glitches also differs from edition to edition. Java Edition has considerably fewer bugs compared to Bedrock Edition. Unfortunately, this user was playing Minecraft Bedrock Edition. Of course, Java Edition has its own kinds of issues as well.

Minecraft Redditor unexpectedly dies while gliding with Elytra

On the official Minecraft subreddit, the Redditor posted a video of them on top of an End City. Since they had an elytra attached, they started gliding around after they jumped off the edge of a bridge.

After gliding for a few seconds, they immediately died from just one hit. There was no building, no hostile mob, or any other factor that killed them.

The death message read that the player died by falling off a high place. Whereas in reality, they were gliding down from the End City structure.

Users react to Minecraft player's unexpected death while gliding with Elytra

Whenever these kinds of posts showcasing glitches are uploaded on the official subreddit, they usually gain a lot of attention. Within a day, the post received more than six thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments.

A few Redditors humorously stated how the player's flying subscription ended, and the game simply killed them. Others joined the joke and started mentioning some airlines.

Another Redditor explained how they usually take a backup of all the worlds and update them constantly.

The original poster replied to this and stated that they were playing on a realm server. However, there is a chance that they can retrieve a backup since realm servers do have a backup system.

Apart from that, most of the comments on the post were about how bad the Minecraft Bedrock Edition is, especially in terms of having random bugs and glitches. Many changed the name from 'Bedrock' to 'Bugrock.'

The community has always been involved in this debate because thousands have posted pictures and videos of various bugs while playing this particular edition.

Overall, the weird and frustrating bug showcased by the player was relatable to many, prompting them to stop by and react to the clip that continues to gather views and upvotes.