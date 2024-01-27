10 best Minecraft mod packs (2024)

Minecraft is a game that comes with unlimited possibilities. From farming wheat and potatoes to making a fully functioning Minesweeper game using redstone, the range of things players can do in the is extensive. However, with the help of Minecraft mods, the bar is lifted, as players can make it even more impressive by adding features and functions the game lacks.

While the options, as mentioned, are extensive, this article has curated few of the best packs that can give the experience you're looking for. On that note, here are the ten best mod packs that add their flavor.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Minecraft mod pack compatibility

These mods require a mod loader to run. Most of them are compatible with both Curseforge and Fabric mods. Make sure to have Fabric installed (or Curseforge) to run these mod packs. Let’s get started with the list.

1) RLcraft

RLCraft Mod pack (Image via Curseforge)

Minecraft is not a realistic game, but what if it was? RLCraft mod pack makes the game very realistic, not in terms of how it looks, but how it plays. For example, healing from eating food is removed, there’s a thirst bar, there’s temperature and heat in the game, and a lot of both passive and aggressive mods that add the element of fantasy to the game.

2) Better Minecraft

Better Minecraft (Image via Curseforge)

As the name of the mod pack suggests, it makes Minecraft better. How? Better Minecraft mod pack adds hundreds of new quests, multiple biomes, fortresses, strongholds, new mobs, rideable dragons, and much more. It is everything players could ask for.

3) MC Eternal

MC Eternal mod pack (Image via Curseforge)

For all the tinkerers out there, MC Eternal is a mod pack definitely worth looking into. It is really difficult to describe what this mod pack adds. However, here’s something that gives an idea; it lets players craft nuclear bombs, jetpacks, and lasers, and even visit the moon. MC Eternal makes the game much more intricate and way more fun than the original version.

4) BigChadGuys

BigChadGuys (Image via Curseforge)

BigChadGuys is a confusing name for a mod pack. More importantly, the name does not sound anything like what it offers. This mod pack, as the description explains, is like having a great fusion of Stardew Valley and Pokemon in Minecraft. It brings quests, planes, and trains so that you do not need to get other train mods in the game.

The mod also revamps the decor and farming system of the game. It is a great pack if someone wants a peaceful gameplay experience.

5) Fear Nightfall

Fear Nightfall (Image via Curseforge)

Minecraft can get scary, especially if the player has no shelter and is without light at night. But Fear Nightfall is a mod pack that can take the same fear of being out at night and dial it up to a hundred.

The mod pack is made to scare the player with its unique content with a final boss and an immersive gameplay experience. Definitely worth trying, especially for players who love scary games like F.E.A.R and Silent Hill.

6) Farming Valley

Farming Valley (Image via Curseforge)

After getting scared with the Fear Nightfall mod, players might need to relax and just enjoy the game. The Farming Valley mod pack is perfect to dive deeper into the farming aspect of the gameplay, allowing players to grow crops and trade with people. The perfect farming simulator.

7) Forever Stranded

Forever Stranded (Image via Curseforge)

Forever Stranded is a mod pack that lets players experience a survival situation in the game after a plane crash. The mod requires players to get water and food and then survive the night as well. It also sets the game to hardcore mode, making it even more challenging.

8) Roguelike Adventures and Dungeons

Roguelike Adventure and Dungeons (Image via Curseforge)

Spinoffs like Dungeons and Legends failed to impress people. But if players want a dungeon-like crawling game, then Roguelike Adventure and Dungeons is the perfect mod for them.

This mod has all the features of a great dungeon crawling and looting game and a lot of new biomes to explore. But that’s not all. There are many challenges to face with different powerful bosses like Lich, Hydra, Naga, and a lot more.

One great thing about this mod is that it adds the much-needed Aether, which leads to the sky realm. The attention to detail in every aspect of the mod is commendable and something every player will appreciate.

9) JurassiCraft

Jurassicraft (Image via Curseforge)

Almost every player must have wondered how amazing a dinosaur mod for the game would be. Well, the JurassiCraft mod is just that, if not better.

This mod adds everything that’s needed to make a wonderful dinosaur-filled world with many dinosaurs, vehicles, and different buildings. Explore the Jurassic world and beware of the dangerous dinos that lurk in the dense forests.

10) Mineshaft and Monsters

Mineshaft and Monsters (Image via Curseforge)

Recently, a modder built Zelda Tears of the Kingdom-inspired world in Minecraft. But if players want to play something similar in Minecraft, then the Mineshaft and Monsters mod is an excellent option.

With an amazing quest line and multiple side quests, there is so much to explore in this mod pack. It adds multiple animals, dragons, biomes, and many interesting structures.