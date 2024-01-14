Minecraft player creates Minesweeper in-game using redstone

Minecraft is perhaps the only game that offers endless possibilities. There are so many things players can do in the game, one being redstone builds. Redstone is an item in the game that can be used to create electric circuits and switches, and players can also use it to create complex machines and systems.

Recently, a Reddit user named mattbatwings posted a short video on the platform showing a full-functioning Minesweeper game inside Minecraft. Here’s everything about this brilliant redstone creation and how the Minecraft community reacted to it.

Minesweeper in Minecraft

Minesweeper game inside Minecraft (Image via u/mattbatwings on Reddit)

A game within a game may sound jarring, but redstone and some other blocks, such as redstone repeater, redstone lamp, etc, can be used to make a complex system inside the game. This is exactly what mattbatwings did to make a playable version of Minesweeper.

The entire game works on a giant display made up of redstone lamps, which act as individual pixels that light up according to the input. Since the display only has to show numbers, it was made using only a few redstone lamps.

After the display was completed, Matt used varying signal strength levels to represent different numbers in the game, as well as the dreaded mines or flags. With all the input ready, all that was needed was the intricate and complicated redstone architecture.

Once everything was designed and prepared, the Minesweeper game was ready to play.

Players react to the build

Matt posted the Minesweeper build video on the r/Minecraft subreddit, and it was met with an overwhelmingly positive response, with many people being completely shocked by this creation.

User u/disastrouslecture648 mentioned that redstone builders are some of the smartest people and praised the complexity of the build. Many players have created weapons using redstone.

Comment byu/mattbatwings2 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Another Redditor mentioned something most of us can relate to. User u/deep_fry_ducky said that they don't even know how to play Minesweeper which then led to another user explaining how to play the game.

Comment byu/mattbatwings2 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Many users jokingly mentioned that the Minesweeper build should explode if the player touches the mine, while others just asked about the game's features, such as whether the numbers are generated randomly or not.

Comment byu/mattbatwings2 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

It is worth noting that mattbatwings is an active YouTuber who has also posted a detailed video of the Minesweeper build. The almost 18-minute-long video explains the entire build process and how the game functions.

Apart from this build, Matt has made some other very interesting and impressive redstone builds. The most popular of his builds is making Microsoft Paint inside the game in just 24 hours.

Other impressive builds include a calculator, a computer, a 3D renderer, and even the game Donkey Kong inside the game!

