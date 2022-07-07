Minecraft Redditor creates incredible redstone weapons

Redstone is one of the most fascinating elements of Minecraft. In a world made up of blocks, players have used redstone to make working computers, video game emulators, and many other impressive things.

The game mostly revolves around chopping down trees and mining for stones to make things. The fact that someone can use these simple mechanics of Minecraft to make devices that automatically collect sugarcane is impressive.

Whenever a crafter goes above and beyond that, it's even more impressive. Redstone has often been used to make unique weapons like TNT cannons.

This Minecraft Redditor made perhaps the most unique and powerful weapon in recent memory:

Minecraft player makes a unique weapon using redstone and target blocks

Target blocks were introduced in the 1.16 update and became one of the most sought-after redstone blocks in the game. These blocks, when struck with an arrow, create a brief redstone pulse.

Target blocks can be effectively used to make redstone devices that are only triggered exactly when gamers want them to be. The fascinating weapons made by the Minecraft Redditor u/General_Wonder_6590 are prime examples of how inventive the Minecraft community can get with these blocks.

In the video uploaded by the Redditor, a target block device was used to shoot a TNT block at a tower, which set off a chain reaction, and the tower crumbled to the ground.

The player then turned around and fired at a second target block device, destroying another tower. As a final display of how amazing this device is, a third tower was obliterated.

This weapon is indeed an impressive feat. Redstone can be incredibly difficult to work with because if one thing goes wrong, the device won't work at all. For example, if a redstone dust isn't powered correctly or is too far away, the whole device is useless.

The device (Image via u/General_Wonder_6590 on Reddit)

It is no surprise that the community was left awestruck by the weapon. Consequently, a few upvotes and several positive comments followed.

One commenter joked that the Romans would have been envious of this mighty weapon.

Several gamers wanted to know how to do it themselves, and the original poster obliged.

Apart from the weapon itself, the community was also pleased with how good the content was. One member commented that the destruction of the tower was fascinating.

Other commenters recognized the background music.

It reminded some of other popular games.

Some wanted the original Redditor to make this accessible for everyone. Yes, it's that good.

The community has already given this post over 12 thousand upvotes in 12 hours.

