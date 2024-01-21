How to install Fabric in Minecraft

Fabric is a mod loader that allows you to install and run different mods in Minecraft. From adding new items in the game to tweaking how the blocks look and light interacts, Fabric lets you do all of these things. Further, installing it is simpler than you think. In this tutorial, we'll explore how to install Fabric without any other third-party launcher. Let’s get started.

Installing Fabric for Minecraft Launcher

Fabric installation window (Image via Fabricmc)

This tutorial is for the Windows version of the game. Follow the steps given below:

The very first thing you need to do is go to Fabric’s website and download the Windows Exe installer. You can also install the Universal JAR installer, but getting the former will be easier and faster.

After the installation is completed, make sure that you have turned Minecraft Launcher off. Keeping it running can create runtime errors and bugs, leading to improper installation.

Now all you need to do is run the exe file, which will bring up the installer window. It is recommended that you keep everything as it is. But just in case you need to ensure that everything is in order, here are all the recommended settings.

Minecraft version: Set it to the version of the game you have. In most cases, it will be the latest version.

Loader version: This is the version of the mod loader you want to install. Unless you want a special version of Fabric, it is better to keep it to the latest version, which is set by default.

Select installation location: Usually, the installer automatically detects the game's location. In case you want to change it, you can do it from here.

If you need to create a new profile, click on the Create Profile box. With all that checked, you can click on the Install button and let the files download.

How to run Fabric Mod Loader for Minecraft

Running Fabric in Minecraft Launcher (Image via Fabricmc)

Once Fabric's installation is done, you can start the game launcher. Here are the steps:

Right next to the play button, click on Versions. You will be able to see Fabric Loader in the list.

Click on it and then start playing. You will be able to see a Modded note at the bottom-left corner of the start page.

How to download mods for Minecraft

Installing Fabric API (Image via Fabricmc)

Fabric is a mod loader, which means that you will have to install other mods so that it can add them. Here's how to download the mods:

Download from any website, but ensure that they are compatible with Fabric.

Once downloaded, copy the mods to the mods folder. Press Win+R and then in the type box paste %appdata%\.minecraft\mods and press Okay. Paste the mods in this folder and they will be installed.

Do note that many mods require the installation of Fabric API, which is also a mod that has crucial scripts and hooks to run others. You can download the API from CurseForge or Modrinth, just ensure that the version matches your Minecraft version. Add the file into the mods folder and you will be good to go.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Minecraft tutorials, guides, and news.