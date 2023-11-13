Minecraft's Survival Mode is often considered the default way to play the game, but it isn't always as accessible as it could be. Newer players who aren't familiar with the game may get a bit confused surrounding some mechanics, and even veterans could stand to use some quality-of-life improvements that Mojang hasn't implemented itself. Fortunately, the modding community has both fronts covered.

If you need a way to improve your overall Survival Mode experience, there's a virtually endless trove of fantastic mods to check out. Obviously, not every mod will suit every player's preferences, but you will likely be surprised by just how many mods can make survival easier, more challenging, or just more fulfilling overall.

10 best Minecraft mods for improving Survival Mode

1) Held Item Info

Held Item Info is a light-weighted mod that provides a little extra help during gameplay (Image via A5b84/Modrinth)

With so many items, tools, gear pieces, and enchantments in Minecraft, remembering what everything does in your inventory can be a bit confusing. Held Item Info is a highly useful and unobtrusive mod that adds a little extra information above the hotbar whenever you place an item in your hands.

If an item has any enchantments or other properties associated with it, this mod will display them so that you can be certain you're using the item or block you need for the moment at hand.

2) Easy Magic

Easy Magic makes the process of enchanting in Minecraft much more intuitive (Image via Fuzs/Modrinth)

Although Minecraft's base enchanting system does its job well enough, it's sorely missing some quality-of-life improvements. You can't re-roll enchantments without breaking an enchanting table and replacing it, and items don't stay stored in enchanting tables. Easy Magic handles both of these problems with ease.

With this mod installed, you can keep items placed in enchanting tables, allowing them to be used in redstone machinery for semi-automatic enchanting. Moreover, it offers the ability to re-roll the enchantment list from the block's UI.

3) AppleSkin

AppleSkin offers improved nutritional information when Minecraft players are having a snack (Image via Squeek502/9Minecraft)

Minecraft has a pretty sizable amount of food in the vanilla game. While most players are aware of the best options to refill their hunger bar and provide hunger saturation, sometimes the best options aren't available. This is something AppleSkin helps with, as it displays the hunger/saturation restoration of each in-game food item to help inform your decisions.

AppleSkin even has compatibility with many popular food and cooking mods, so you can even get a readout of your favorite modded treats as well.

4) Xaero's Minimap

Xaero's Minimap can be a Minecraft player's best friend when they're navigating their world (Image via Thexaero/Modrinth)

Minecraft worlds are massive, there are no two ways about it. Unfortunately, the in-game maps aren't always the most helpful navigation aid. Since this is the case, you can look to Xaero's Minimap, which provides a customizable minimap that keeps track of the terrain and your location in real time.

Even better, you can add waypoints to keep areas of interest in mind, regardless of whether it's a spawn base or a cool cave to explore.

5) Traveler's Backpack

Traveler's Backpack adds a new way to carry items and blocks (Image via Tiviacz1337/Modrinth)

Although Minecraft players have a fairly ample amount of storage space in their inventories, there's nothing wrong with adding a little more. Traveler's Backpack allows you to do so in style, adding backpacks and bedrolls with different themes based on in-game locations and entities.

With a well-built backpack from this mod, you can carry along several additional stacks of items and even water and lava.

6) InvMove

InvMove removes the movement and graphical limitations of accessing inventory/storage (Image via PieKing1215/Feed the Mods)

One of the more aggravating aspects of Minecraft, especially when you are in danger or in a hurry, is the fact that you have to stop moving when accessing your inventory or storage. InvMove solves this issue by allowing you to move as needed while you have your inventory/storage open.

Even better, this mod removes the darkened screen in the background of the GUI when inventory is accessed. This helps you keep an eye out as you move in case any hostile mobs or hazards are nearby.

7) Durability Viewer

Durability Viewer gives much more insight into the condition of a player's gear (Image via Giselbaer/Minecraft Storage)

Although Minecraft does keep track of the durability of your gear and tools, the in-game meter isn't particularly accurate.. Fortunately, Durability Viewer is an effective mod that gives specific numerical values on the condition of your gear right on your HUD, all while avoiding cluttering the screen.

As an added bonus, Durability Viewer also keeps track of the number of item slots remaining in your inventory and will also count down the timer for active status effects.

8) Monsters in the Closet

This mod helps players get to sleep by highlighting problematic mobs (Image via Minenash/Modrinth)

It can be pretty irritating in Survival Mode when you are hoping to get some sleep only to be interrupted by the presence of hostile mobs, especially when you don't know where the creatures in question are. Fortunately, Monsters in the Closet is here to help. This simplistic mod highlights hostile mobs for three seconds when you are kept from sleeping.

The highlight effect admittedly doesn't last for long, but you'll have enough time to find your targets and take them out.

9) You're in Grave Danger

This mod ensures that players don't lose their items to despawning upon death (Image via B1n_ry/CurseForge)

Death can happen in Minecraft, leaving you scrambling to recover your items. If left alone for too long, your hard-earned resources, items, and blocks will eventually de-spawn. You're in Grave Danger amends this issue by placing a gravestone on the site of your death, allowing you to return to it and retrieve your goodies whenever it's convenient for you.

Even better, this mod memorizes inventory loadouts, so when you retrieve your items and blocks, they'll be exactly where you left them in your inventory before you died.

10) Grass Seeds

Grass Seeds ensures that players will always have wheat seeds available to them (Image via Serilum/9Minecraft)

By breaking tufts of tall grass, you can snag wheat seeds, which can be grown into wheat, one of the better resources in the early game for crafting foods like bread and cakes. However, sometimes you need more seeds than what you get back from harvesting your crops, which is where the Grass Seeds mod comes into play.

This mod allows you to use wheat seeds to create more tufts of tall grass, increasing the seeds you can gather without ever planting a wheat crop. It might also make for a nice decoration tool for some rustic-themed builds.