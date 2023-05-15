Create

Minecraft player creates creeper-powered redstone machine 

By Spencer Whitworth
Modified May 15, 2023 11:51 GMT
Using a mob like a creeper to power a redstone machine in Minecraft is certainly a unique idea (Image via u/Edu4112/Reddit)
Using a mob like a creeper to power a redstone machine in Minecraft is certainly a unique idea (Image via u/Edu4112/Reddit)

Minecraft's community has near-boundless creativity, and it manifests itself in many different ways. Some players create astonishing builds that awe and inspire, and others use their knowledge of in-game mechanics and redstone machinery to create remarkable devices. This was the case for one Redditor by the name of Edu4112, who created a redstone clock using a creeper to power it.

Redstone clocks are a time-honored device in Minecraft, capable of keeping track of in-game ticks and activating attached devices accordingly. However, most redstone clock designs don't exactly use a mob, much less the most notable in the franchise's history.

Machine powered by Creeper by u/Edu4112 in Minecraft

As one might expect, plenty of Minecraft fans had thoughts, jokes, and compliments for Edu's ingenuity in the resulting comments of the Reddit thread.

Minecraft fans discuss Edu4112's creeper-based redstone clock

Comment by u/Intuition14 from discussion Machine powered by Creeper in Minecraft

It's no secret that many Minecraft fans dread the presence of the creeper, the hostile mob that moves silently until it detonates on unsuspecting targets.

However, Edu's machine uses creepers' fear of cats to dart back and forth in a small chamber, activating pressure plates and pistons and their attached redstone wire to keep track of in-game ticks. Granted, it may not always be perfectly accurate compared to a traditional redstone clock, but it can certainly be reliable.

Comment by u/bub3ls from discussion Machine powered by Creeper in Minecraft
Comment by u/nnoovvaa from discussion Machine powered by Creeper in Minecraft

In the comments of the r/Minecraft post, some fans joked that the device was a creeper torture machine and either applauded it or debated its ethics. Given how many in-game deaths have occurred from the mob, some players certainly got quite a bit of joy watching the green hostile entity dart back and forth in abject terror to power a redstone machine.

Comment by u/BodybuilderLoose4738 from discussion Machine powered by Creeper in Minecraft
Comment by u/Just5omeDude from discussion Machine powered by Creeper in Minecraft
Comment by u/LuNT13 from discussion Machine powered by Creeper in Minecraft
Comment by u/JustAClubstepMonster from discussion Machine powered by Creeper in Minecraft
Comment by u/creepurr101 from discussion Machine powered by Creeper in Minecraft
Comment by u/RedSusOverParadise from discussion Machine powered by Creeper in Minecraft

Many fans joked that since creepers will live on unless they detonate or are killed, the machine's mechanics could be considered a limitless source of energy. A few Redditors cracked wise that the creature's persistent horror at the two cats in the machine was in fact what powered the redstone circuits.

Whatever the case may be, a creeper-based redstone clock is considerably unique and creative. Even if Edu wasn't the first to make one, designs like these aren't shared with the community all that often on social media.

Comment by u/Max_The_Rouge from discussion Machine powered by Creeper in Minecraft
Comment by u/BIG_W4TER from discussion Machine powered by Creeper in Minecraft
Comment by u/Fanserker from discussion Machine powered by Creeper in Minecraft
Comment by u/BrilliantElevator685 from discussion Machine powered by Creeper in Minecraft
Comment by u/MaxBuster380 from discussion Machine powered by Creeper in Minecraft
Comment by u/DoodleSnap from discussion Machine powered by Creeper in Minecraft
Comment by u/loading69________ from discussion Machine powered by Creeper in Minecraft
Comment by u/KillAllAtOnce29 from discussion Machine powered by Creeper in Minecraft

One thing was for certain, a large swath of Minecraft fans in the comments certainly considered the machine payback for all the explosive problems that creepers have fomented over the years. Sure, maybe this lone creeper didn't exactly do anything wrong, but the sight of one continues to evoke a certain dread and irritation among the playerbase.

It may be the mascot of the world's most beloved sandbox game, but fans have devised more than a few ways to exact their revenge on creepers throughout the title's history.

Comment by u/WaNNa_Cr1 from discussion Machine powered by Creeper in Minecraft
Comment by u/Truly__tragic from discussion Machine powered by Creeper in Minecraft
Comment by u/Jioqls from discussion Machine powered by Creeper in Minecraft
Comment by u/LasagnaInOven from discussion Machine powered by Creeper in Minecraft
Comment by u/EiEpix from discussion Machine powered by Creeper in Minecraft
Comment by u/Binky1928 from discussion Machine powered by Creeper in Minecraft
Comment by u/LuckyBulldog from discussion Machine powered by Creeper in Minecraft

Edu's creeper clock may not be the most complex or mind-blowing redstone contraption out there, but the build certainly opens up new avenues for in-game machinery.

Minecraft players may be able to use this creeper/cat mechanic to create new devices and concepts that the community may not have even thought of yet. Edu's "creeper clock" may not be the first of its kind, but it can always be inspiring to the game's veterans and beginners alike.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...