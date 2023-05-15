Minecraft player creates creeper-powered redstone machine 

Minecraft's community has near-boundless creativity, and it manifests itself in many different ways. Some players create astonishing builds that awe and inspire, and others use their knowledge of in-game mechanics and redstone machinery to create remarkable devices. This was the case for one Redditor by the name of Edu4112, who created a redstone clock using a creeper to power it.

Redstone clocks are a time-honored device in Minecraft, capable of keeping track of in-game ticks and activating attached devices accordingly. However, most redstone clock designs don't exactly use a mob, much less the most notable in the franchise's history.

As one might expect, plenty of Minecraft fans had thoughts, jokes, and compliments for Edu's ingenuity in the resulting comments of the Reddit thread.

Minecraft fans discuss Edu4112's creeper-based redstone clock

It's no secret that many Minecraft fans dread the presence of the creeper, the hostile mob that moves silently until it detonates on unsuspecting targets.

However, Edu's machine uses creepers' fear of cats to dart back and forth in a small chamber, activating pressure plates and pistons and their attached redstone wire to keep track of in-game ticks. Granted, it may not always be perfectly accurate compared to a traditional redstone clock, but it can certainly be reliable.

In the comments of the r/Minecraft post, some fans joked that the device was a creeper torture machine and either applauded it or debated its ethics. Given how many in-game deaths have occurred from the mob, some players certainly got quite a bit of joy watching the green hostile entity dart back and forth in abject terror to power a redstone machine.

Many fans joked that since creepers will live on unless they detonate or are killed, the machine's mechanics could be considered a limitless source of energy. A few Redditors cracked wise that the creature's persistent horror at the two cats in the machine was in fact what powered the redstone circuits.

Whatever the case may be, a creeper-based redstone clock is considerably unique and creative. Even if Edu wasn't the first to make one, designs like these aren't shared with the community all that often on social media.

One thing was for certain, a large swath of Minecraft fans in the comments certainly considered the machine payback for all the explosive problems that creepers have fomented over the years. Sure, maybe this lone creeper didn't exactly do anything wrong, but the sight of one continues to evoke a certain dread and irritation among the playerbase.

It may be the mascot of the world's most beloved sandbox game, but fans have devised more than a few ways to exact their revenge on creepers throughout the title's history.

Edu's creeper clock may not be the most complex or mind-blowing redstone contraption out there, but the build certainly opens up new avenues for in-game machinery.

Minecraft players may be able to use this creeper/cat mechanic to create new devices and concepts that the community may not have even thought of yet. Edu's "creeper clock" may not be the first of its kind, but it can always be inspiring to the game's veterans and beginners alike.

Poll : 0 votes