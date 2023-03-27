How to survive a creeper explosion in Minecraft

Minecraft is a survival game where players need to stay alive by fighting off hostile mobs while progressing forward. Among all the hostile mobs present in the game, creepers are the most iconic and notorious creatures. These silent green mobs have only one objective in the game: to sneak up on the player and explode themselves, creating a devastating explosion.

Since the game's release in 2011, millions of players have met their untimely demise due to creeper explosions. Dying to a creeper has become so common that the Minecraft community has created memes and running jokes about the event. However, players have also found ways to defend themselves against the destructive power of creepers.

Ways to survive a creeper explosion in Minecraft

Using a shield

Shields are extremely useful while surviving against creeper explosions in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Shields are the most basic form of protection in the game. You can place them in your off-hand and use them to stop melee, ranged, and explosive attacks. Hence, it can be used to reduce the effects of a creeper explosion as well.

However, you need to be quick enough to right-click and use the shield before the creeper explodes. Though the shield's durability decreases significantly after the explosion, it will ensure that you do not take any hits.

Blast protection enchantment on armor

Blast protection enchantment helps reduce the damage from explosions in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

There are several kinds of protection enchantments to apply to armor parts. Blast protection is one that solely focuses on reducing the amount of damage from an explosion. There are a total of four enchantment levels for blast protection, with the highest level reducing explosion damage by 32%.

If you have the enchantment in all the armor parts, you can easily survive a creeper explosion, even if it explodes right next to you.

Placing a block in-between

Obsidian blocks can be placed between creepers to survive their explosion in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Certain blocks in the game are highly blast resistant and absorb most of the explosion's splash damage. Hence, another strategy to survive a creeper explosion is by quickly placing a few blocks between yourself and the creeper.

While almost any block can be used for this strategy, obsidian blocks are the best since they are highly resistant to explosions. However, players should keep in mind that if they use obsidian, they will have to mine it after the explosion to get it back.

Using a totem

Totem of Undying can save players from creeper attacks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Totem of Undying is an extremely powerful item that can give you a second life right after you lose all 10 hearts, but it only works if you are holding the totem when you die. Hence, you can easily survive a creeper attack by using a totem.

However, using a totem to survive a creeper explosion should be considered a last resort. Totems are one of the rarest and most important items in Minecraft, and they can be used in fights that are much more dangerous than a simple creeper explosion.

