Top 5 Minecraft items to use in the off-hand

In Minecraft, players can keep various kinds of items and blocks in their inventory. Players usually carry items and blocks that are the most relevant to whatever activity they are engaged in at a particular moment.

Items are either stored in their main inventory or the hotbar. If players observe the inventory area, they will see a slot right beside their character. This is a slot that represents what a player can hold in their off-hand or left hand. If players want to multitask, they can hold two items at the same time. In the Java Edition, players can hold almost any item in their off-hand, but in the Bedrock Edition, they can only hold a few items.

Shields, bread, and other Minecraft items to hold in the off-hand

1) Totem of Undying

The Totem of Undying can give players an extra life if they die in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to off-hand items, the Totem of Undying is one of the best items to hold. This is a rare item that can only be obtained by killing an Evoker. If players are holding this item in either hand, they will be granted an extra life when they die.

The moment all 10 hearts run out, players will instantly get extra hearts and some positive status effects from the item. After being used, the item will vanish from the player's hand since it can only be used once. Totems of Undying can also be held in the off-hand in the Bedrock Edition.

2) Shield

Shields are the most common Minecraft items to hold in the off-hand (Image via Mojang)

Shields are probably the most common item players use in their off-hand. They are the first line of defense if players encounter a hostile mob. If players hold the right mouse button, the shield goes up and protects the player from most types of damage. Hence, this is one of the best items to hold in the left hand. Shields can also be held in the off-hand in the Bedrock Edition.

3) Blocks

Blocks can be held in the off-hand and speed up the building process in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Whenever players are building structures, they have to deal with hundreds of blocks. Sometimes, blocks need to be mined and placed at the same time. This is where players will greatly benefit from having blocks in their off-hand and a pickaxe in their main hand. This way, players can speed up the building process by breaking and placing blocks without scrolling through the hotbar.

4) Torch

Torches can be instantly placed or even held if players use dynamic lighting in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Torches are one of the most used items since players frequently place them to illuminate dark areas. If players equip a torch in their off-hand, they'll be able to place them instantly without having to scroll and select them from the hotbar.

Additionally, players can simply hold them to illuminate any dimly lit areas they're walking around. This is only possible if they are using the dynamic lighting feature that specifically comes with the famous OptiFine mod.

5) Bread

Some Minecraft players hold food while fighting hostile mobs (Image via Mojang)

If players have seen any speedrunning videos, they would have noticed that speedrunners occasionally hold food items in their off-hand. Food items are essential for a player's survival since they replenish hunger and health bars. Hence, players can hold them while traveling on foot or while fighting against hostile mobs to recover hunger and health in a pinch.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other items that players can hold in their off-hand in the Java Edition.

