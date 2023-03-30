Minecraft player shares creeper's anatomy and explains its explosive nature

Minecraft's creeper is the most visible hostile mob in the game's marketing, yet it leaves plenty of questions unanswered. Why does it look the way it does? How is it born, and how does it grow? Why does it explode when it is close to players?

One Minecraft Redditor has a theory and has offered their thoughts on the matter. User BugEducational5952 shared an image on March 28, 2023, depicting the alleged anatomy of the creeper.

The creeper's anatomy as depicted by a Minecraft Redditor (Image via u/BugEducational5952/Reddit)

The art piece displays a connection between the creeper's brain, its heart, and a block of TNT in its midsection. This may explain why creepers get ready to explode when excited by a player's presence.

In the comments, Minecraft Redditors shared their own theories as to how the creeper's biology allows it to detonate.

Minecraft Redditors discuss creeper anatomy and why they explode

In Minecraft, creepers are arm-less hostile mobs who prowl the Overworld and search for targets. Typically, these mobs don't target players unless threatened. They will approach players before detonating their bodies and dealing high damage.

When killed without detonation, creepers drop gunpowder, leaving some players wondering how the mobs' bodies can offer up the explosive material.

In BugEducational's assessment, each creeper possesses a TNT block at the base of its spine that can be triggered when the mob becomes excited.

According to BugEducational, the art piece they shared was from Mojang's monster compendium, which is part of the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons crossover DLC for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. The creeper's anatomy has also been seen in plenty of merchandise, including t-shirts and other apparel, which some commenters were quick to point out as being incredibly popular years ago.

BugEducational points to the upcoming Minecraft x D&D crossover for the creeper art (Image via u/BugEducational5952/Reddit)

Commenters also discussed how a creeper might become excited, triggering their explosive response. Some players posited that creepers aren't malicious at all and instead panic due to some form of social anxiety. Then, when they become too nervous and their heart rate rises, they explode from the stress.

This certainly paints these devastating creatures in a more positive light and would also explain why they seek out players specifically in most situations. Creepers are also notably averse to cats and ocelots. One player joked that this was because they were clearly allergic.

Minecraft fans debate that creepers may be socially anxious and allergic to cats (Image via u/BugEducational5952/Reddit)

In additional comments, some fans discussed the original lore for the creeper dating back to the game's beta days. The creeper was (and still is by some players) a plant-like or fungal creature that exploded not out of social anxiety but to spread its spores and create more of its kind.

This theory would certainly explain why there is never a shortage of creepers in the world. Unfortunately, Mojang has been light on the details of how these hostile creatures work within the game lore.

Perhaps creeper explosions serve a reproductive function instead of a social one (Image via u/BugEducational5952/Reddit)

Whatever the case may be, the mysterious origins of creepers have fueled endless theories and discussions ever since the game was first introduced to the gaming world. These explosion-happy hostile mobs may never have their true origins divulged by the developers at Mojang, but perhaps it's better that way.

The mysterious beginnings and inner workings of creepers keep players engaged in discussion, which may be more beneficial in the long run for the community.

