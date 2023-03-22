Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.80.22 patch notes: Added Trail Ruins, new pottery shards, and more

The latest Minecraft beta has just been released, and it comes with some exciting new features that players are sure to love. Among the additions are a fresh structure, pottery shards, improved sign editing and writing features, and new armor trims.

Minecraft betas refer to pre-release versions of Mojang's popular sandbox game. These versions are made available to players for testing and to get feedback on their experience, which allows developers to identify and fix bugs or issues before the official release of a new update or version.

Minecraft betas often include new features, changes, and improvements that are not yet available in the game's main version. The patch notes for the latest release have been provided below.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.80.22 beta update patch notes

Experimental features

Calibrated sculk sensors

This new variant of the sculk sensor allows players to filter vibrations based on their frequencies. It cannot be found naturally generated anywhere. Instead, the only way to acquire them is by utilizing the crafting system.

Players will need three amethyst shards and one sculk sensor to craft it.

It will receive redstone signal as an input from one side.

Vibration resonance

When placed next to sculk sensors, amethyst blocks have a new behaviour.

If the sculk sensor detects a vibration, the amethyst block will re-emit its frequency as a separate vibration at its location. This behaviour is called Vibration Resonance.

It allows players to move vibration frequencies across long distances without naturally recreating the vibration.

Sign Improvements

Customization options have been improved. Players now have the option to edit signs even after being placed.

Another new change is that players can write on both sides of the sign. Each side can have separate text and color.

Players can wax the sign using a honeycomb to prevent further edits.

Armor trims

Five new armor trims have been added along with a new Minecraft structure where most of the new ones can be found:

Trail ruins will have Wayfinder Armor Trim, Raiser Armor Trim, Shaper Armor Trim, and Host Armor Trim

Ancient cities will have Silence Armor Trim

A few changes have also been made to the existing armor trims:

The pattern and smithing template icon of Dune Armor Trim have been changed.

Sentry Armor Trim now has the old pattern of Dune Armor Trim. It also has a new icon.

Shaper Armor trim now has the old pattern of Sentry Armor Trim.

Archaeology

Trail ruins, a buried structure, have been added.

Suspicious sand has been added to Warm Ocean Ruins.

Suspicious gravel has been added to Cold Ocean Ruins.

Sixteen new pottery shards have been introduced.

Cherry Blossom Biome

One of the most loved additions to the Minecraft 1.20 update is receiving a few more changes. New petal particles have been added, and pink petals now make a sound when adding more petals to them.

Features and bug fixes

Potion effect color changes made in the previous beta have been reverted temporarily.

When sprint and swim are held together, the player's camera no longer appears inside blocks.

Players are now forced to stop flying when forced into a 1.5-block-tall space.

Moss blocks are no longer missing in shipwreck's supply chests.

The clipping error inside the hopper has been fixed.

Mobs will again take damage when standing on an incomplete block next to a Campfire.

While pre-release versions of Minecraft can offer players an exciting preview of upcoming updates, it's important to note that they are not always stable, and gamers may experience glitches or crashes. Therefore, it's recommended that players only participate in betas if they are willing to subject themselves to some gameplay issues and provide constructive feedback to help improve the title.

