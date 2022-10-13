5 interesting facts about Minecraft cats

Cats are passive mobs that players can find and tame in Minecraft. They are one of the cutest mobs in the game and have been fan favorites for a long time. Cats are usually found near villages and in swamp huts. They will be extremely shy initially and tend to run away from the player. However, after taming them, they become quite friendly.

Though most players know how cats work in Minecraft, there are a few hidden facts about them that are fascinating. These facts are hidden behind rare incidents that beginners might not have witnessed and can come as a pleasant surprise.

Note: There are many other fascinating facts about cats that are worth checking out. This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 fascinating facts about cats in Minecraft, ranked

5) Cats hiss at Phantoms (Java Edition only)

Cats can see and hiss at Phantoms that attack players in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Phantoms are special hostile mobs that only spawn over players if they haven't slept for more than three in-game days. They fly in circles above the player and swoop down to attack them. However, cats can see and hiss at a Phantom, attacking the player then.

Unlike wolves, they cannot fight and kill them, but they can hiss at them, showing how they do not like Phantoms.

4) Cats like lying on the bed

Cats can occasionally lay on beds and purr in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Cats have a random and adorable tendency to lie on the player's bed and purr. When a cat is not commanded to sit at a particular spot, it frequently moves in the vicinity of the player, casually sitting on chests, beds, and even working furnaces.

However, they sometimes hop on the bed and lie down. They even purr while lying, which a player can clearly hear.

3) Cats scare Creepers and Phantoms

Creepers and Phantoms avoid cats and flee if the feline approaches in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

One of the most important features of a cat is that it can keep Creepers away. These sneaky hostile mobs are a nightmare for most players as they can explode and ruin anything. Luckily, they are scared of cats and will not come near one. Additionally, Phantoms are also scared of cats and avoid them.

This feature makes cats extremely useful. Almost every base must have a cat if players want to protect it from Creepers.

2) Cat gifts

Cats have a 70% chance of giving players a gift after they wake in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When a player sleeps at night, a tamed cat can also sleep with them by lying on the bed. If this happens, cats have a 70% chance of giving players a gift when they wake up. Cats usually do this in real life to show that they care about a person and want to share what they find.

Cats can either give a rabbit's foot, a rabbit's hide, string, rotten flesh, feather, raw chicken, or phantom membrane. There is a 3.2% chance that the gift will be a phantom membrane, with other items having a higher chance of 16.1% each.

1) Cats can detect invisible players

Cats can detect and see invisible players in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Cats have a special ability to detect any invisible player. This makes cats unique since the detection range of all mobs drastically reduces when players are invisible.

Although this does not have any major changes in how they react to a player, it is one of the most fascinating features about a cat that players can discover if they are completely invisible.

