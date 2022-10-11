In Minecraft, you can see everything around you, like blocks, mobs, items, and much more. Similarly, mobs and other entities can also detect you and your movement. This is one of the main game mechanics that help A.I. powered mobs look at you or detect you from far away. This is because your in-game is completely visible.

However, there are ways to vanish your character visually completely. This can help you sneak around hostile mobs without them detecting and attacking. Though most experienced players hardly use this technique, at least in single-player worlds, those of you who are beginners must know precisely how to become invisible in Minecraft.

Steps to become invisible in Minecraft

1) Brew potion of night vision

After brewing a potion of night vision, combine it with fermented spider eye in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

To achieve invisibility in the game, you first need to brew a night vision potion. This potion is not brewed to be consumed directly but as a stepping stone to brew another potion that will allow you to become invisible.

To brew a night vision potion, you will need awkward potions as a base and a golden carrot. Golden carrots can be crafted by combining one carrot and eight gold nuggets.

To brew any potion, you must have a brewing stand, blaze powder as fuel, and nether warts to create awkward potions.

2) Convert the potion of night vision to the potion of invisibility

Potion of invisibility can be brewed by combining a night vision potion and fermented spider eye in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Once the night vision potion is brewed, you can place a fermented spider eye in the top slot of the brewing stand to combine it with the potion. After the brewing process is complete, you will get the potion of invisibility.

This potion can now be consumed to get three minutes of complete invisibility. If you want to extend the time to eight minutes, redstone dust can be added to the potion. The invisibility potion is the only way to vanish visually in the game.

Obtain the potion from Wandering Trader

Wandering traders can also drop a potion of invisibility if killed at the right moment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Alternatively, there is a chance of Wandering Trader dropping the potion of invisibility. These mobs drink the potion before night to stay safe from hostile mobs. If you accurately kill the mob right before they drink the potion, there is a chance of them dropping it.

How invisibility works?

The mob is unable to detect the player since no armor is worn in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When you drink the potion of invisibility, only your base body will visually vanish. This means that any kind of armor that you wear will still be visible in the game and to other mobs. Hence, the detection level in mobs varies and depends on the items you wear.

Without any armor, the mob detection drops to 7%. However, each player's armor part increases the mob detection percentage to 17.5%. If a mob detects you, it will not lose your trail, even if you run away from them.

