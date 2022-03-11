When should you use potion of invisibility in Minecraft?

As players may already know, the potion of invisibility is a useful magical item in Minecraft. Exactly as its name suggests, it can be used by players to completely vanish and is made quite easily with a brewing stand. Although it is not the most used potion in the game, it still has utility for players in certain situations.

Brewing is an elaborate feature that includes several items mixed together to create different magical liquids that help players protect themselves or harm their enemies. Many new players won't know about this, but they can go completely invisible with this potion when needed.

How and when to use the potion of invisibility in Minecraft

How to brew the potion

To brew any potion, players will first need a brewing stand that is made with a blaze rod and a few cobblestones. Once they have a brewing stand, they will first need to make an awkward potion with a nether wart. After this, with the help of a golden carrot, they can convert the awkward potion into a potion of night vision.

Fermented spider eye with night vision potion (Image via Minecraft)

Following this, the night vision potion must be further brewed with a fermented spider eye to obtain the potion of invisibility. A fermented spider eye can be crafted with a spider eye, a brown mushroom, and sugar. Once players are done brewing, they can either use the potion or increase its duration by further brewing it with redstone dust.

When to use the potion

The potion of invisibility essentially makes players invisible and undetectable to other mobs. In Minecraft, there is a set distance at which hostile mobs detect the player and attack them. If they have consumed a potion of invisibility, the detection range is reduced by 70%, even if the player is wearing a full set of armor. Fortunately, if they start removing each part of their armor, they can further reduce the detection range of mobs by 17.5% per armor part.

Zombie unable to see the player if no armor is worn (Image via Minecraft)

This reveals that the best time to use this potion is when players are in a dangerous area with a large number of hostile mobs present and want to escape without being detected. However, there is obviously a risk of removing all armor in order to reduce the chances of being detected. To further reduce the detection rate, players can also sneak walk or wear a particular mob head.

Edited by Atul S