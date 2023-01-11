5 tips and tricks for Minecraft beginners in 2023

Learning Minecraft can be tricky for players who are completely unfamiliar with it. If a gamer is diving into the sandbox title completely blind, figuring out the ins and outs of Survival Mode can be a little unforgiving.

Fortunately, there are ways to make the learning process easier. As players begin their first foray into a survival world, keeping a few things in mind may not be a bad idea. Frankly, players can learn countless tips and tricks to ease the steepness of their learning curve, but it doesn't hurt to focus on a few standout examples first to prevent information overload.

Tips and Tricks to Note for Minecraft Beginners

1) Move Quickly on Your First Day

Hostile mobs arrive mostly at night, making it dangerous for beginners (Image via Mojang)

Not to pressure a new player, but it's best to work quickly after spawning into the world. Specifically, the first thing a player will need is some basic resources like wood and shelter. Players don't necessarily need to build their shelter as this can take time, but as long as they can find a location that can be suitably lit by torches, that shelter can suffice for the first night. This is vital since hostile mobs spawn in large numbers at night due to the drop in light levels, so players will want to have a safe haven from zombies, skeletons, and creepers.

If all else fails, a player can dig a small hole in the ground and bury themselves inside, checking every so often to see if the sun has risen and taken care of most of the hostile mobs.

2) Keep an Eye Out for Early Snacks

Minecraft players don't always need to seek out animals for food right away (Image via Mojang)

Once a player has made it through a night or two in Minecraft, they'll want to start hunting for a food source. While impulses may urge a player to hunt down an animal or start a crop farm, doing so takes time, especially depending on the biome that a player spawns in.

During food hunts and other miscellaneous tasks, players should watch out for sweet berries, glow berries, apples, or nearby swimming fish. These food sources can be biome dependent, but they are great for snacks while Minecraft players are setting up their long-term food sources like crops and animal farms.

3) Be Careful with Generated Structures

Generated structures may be enticing, but they can also be dangerous (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft worlds are complete with various biomes, many of which have generated structures. While exploring structures like desert pyramids, jungle temples, or submerged shipwrecks can be pretty appealing, it's best to prepare first.

Generated structures have plenty of loot for the taking, but can also be quite dangerous. There are exceptions, like friendly villages, but otherwise, Minecraft newcomers may want to wait to explore structures until they're well-equipped to deal with the trouble.

4) Keep a Spare Crafting Table/Furnace/Chest

Having essential crafting and storage blocks in a player's inventory will cut down on travel (Image via Mojang)

It's completely understandable to place a Minecraft player's initial crafting blocks such as crafting tables and furnaces in their base. However, this doesn't mean that players must use only those blocks. Instead, keep extra furnaces and crafting tables in one's inventory, along with helpful storage blocks like chests or barrels if possible. This reduces trips back to the base to craft and store items, particularly during mining situations where players accrue large amounts of excess blocks and items.

5) Take Your Time

Minecraft isn't a race for beginners, and they should enjoy everything the game has to offer in their own time (Image via Mojang)

While new players can get excited to make awesome builds or do speedrunning like their favorite Minecraft content creators, it's best to take things slow. Players can get frustrated when they don't know how to pull off awesome moves or create breathtaking builds right away, but this game rewards patience and time spent. Simply by playing and sharing information with the community, players will learn a lot and enjoy things. Minecraft doesn't have to be a race to complete Survival Mode or a drive for notoriety.

